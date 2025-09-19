Senior Frontend Engineer
2025-09-19
About the Role:
The customer is embarking on a major digital transformation and is seeking an experienced Frontend Engineer to help develop the next generation of engineering tools that support a shift toward sustainable and safe products.
You will join a diverse, cross-functional team working in two-week sprints and ten-week program increments, contributing to state-of-the-art web applications used by thousands of engineers worldwide.
The job includes building brand-new features and setting the standard for the frontend solution design. You will be hands-on with coding while initiating and leading frontend initiatives in a team currently focused on backend development.
Requirements: +6 years of professional experience developing complex web applications with React or Angular and TypeScript
Strong knowledge of secure web application design, performance optimization, and responsive UI
Experience with automated workflows and CI/CD pipelines using Azure and GitHub Actions
Background in Agile development with strong communication and collaboration skills
Fluency in English, both spoken and written (Swedish is a major plus)
Nice to Have: Experience with Web Components, CSS-in-JS/Styled Components/Tailwind, or Bootstrap
Familiarity with Lean UX or Design Thinking
Understanding of asynchronous programming, microservice architecture, cloud services, and test automation frameworks
Backend knowledge in Java/Spring or REST API design
Location: On-site in Gothenburg, Sweden (flexible remote work possible). We sponsor visa and assist with accommodation.
Why Join Explipro?
Explipro values helpfulness and simplicity in the workplace. We are looking for individuals who share our commitment to integrity, transparency, and caring for each other. By joining us, you will be part of a supportive team that values continuous learning and personal growth. We offer competitive salaries, flexible working conditions, and numerous benefits to support your professional journey.
If this opportunity aligns with your experience and aspirations, we encourage you to reach out to us without delay!
