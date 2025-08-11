Senior Frontend Developer
Nordomatic AB / Datajobb / Borås Visa alla datajobb i Borås
2025-08-11
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordomatic AB i Borås
, Mölndal
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Nordomatic is a global leader within Smart Buildings. By combining our vast experience in system integration with visionary and innovative software solutions, we are pioneers in digitalizing building management. We aim to serve our customers, people, and planet better than yesterday. We reach our goals together by enabling a strong culture, developing people and skills, and in all that we do, we believe that the more we change today, the more we can impact tomorrow.
Today, we are over 1000 specialists in 33 offices in nine countries. We are proud to say that we are one of the world's leading independent BMS providers.
Cloud and SaaS offer numerous opportunities for property owners to reduce energy consumption, enhance indoor air quality, and access essential data and analytics. Nordomatic Property Tech is a lean and agile software company with large ambitions! We deliver cloud solutions for properties around the globe, bringing together hardware and software solutions to help companies manage their BMS, Workplace, and Energy in the cloud.
We are actively modernizing the UI of our Building Management System (BMS) and energy optimization products into a modern, React-based single-page application (SPA).
As a senior front-end developer, your primary focus will be on this transformation. This is a gradual migration, where existing functionality will be ported to the new SPA framework, with improvements to UI/UX made possible by the new architecture.
In addition to modernization, you'll play a key role in developing new features and enhancing product capabilities. The new front-end architecture is grounded in strong functional programming principles. As such, you'll work extensively with libraries such as Effect-TS, fp-ts, and io-ts, in addition to React.
This is a user-facing product with an existing user base, including internal users, which means you'll have direct access to feedback and insights from actual usage.
Key Responsibilities Develop user-facing components and views using React.
Optimize performance and responsiveness across platforms and devices.
Maintain and refactor code to uphold high standards of quality and maintainability.
Participate in agile ceremonies, including sprint planning and code reviews.
Collaborate with backend developers, UI/UX designers, and product managers.
Continuously improve UI and graphical interactions to ensure a great user experience.
Monitor and analyze front-end performance.
Skills and Competencies
We categorize required knowledge into three main tiers, based on priority and role alignment:
Essential
These skills are required from day one:
Proficiency in TypeScript
Deep experience with React
Solid understanding of responsive and mobile-first design
Ability to write clean, maintainable, and scalable code
Strong grasp of HTML and CSS
Important
These are capabilities that can be developed on the job, but will be necessary for effective performance in the role:
Effect-TS
XState
Chakra UI
CI/CD pipelines
Unit testing
GitLab workflows
An eye for good design and intuitive UI/UX
Experience with strongly typed functional programming
Beneficial
Skills that extend the candidate's usefulness beyond the immediate scope of the role:
UI/visual design skills
Sketch (or similar design tools)
Familiarity with Linux environments
Rust
Docker / Kubernetes
Property-based testing
fp-ts and io-ts
Bonus
Not essential, but traits and interests that resonate well with the team and culture:
Haskell experience
Familiarity with Nix or NixOS
Vim or Neovim (bonus points for significant configuration work)
FreeBSD
Experience with Home Assistant
Ideal Candidate Traits
We're looking for someone who:
Has a genuine passion for UI/UX and visual design beyond just job requirements.
Is self-driven and eager to learn and grow continuously.
Has a mindset geared toward constant improvement-nothing is ever "done."
Embraces functional programming paradigms and applies them with rigor.
Cares deeply about expressing domain logic through types and static analysis.
Is environmentally conscious and motivated by contributing to a more sustainable world.
Prefers Unix-based systems (macOS or Linux). Candidates who prefer Windows as a daily development environment may not be a good fit. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordomatic AB
(org.nr 556362-2074) Jobbnummer
9452516