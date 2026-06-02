WW Junior Light Woven Designer - Edition
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H & M here.
Job Description
We are looking for a Junior Light Woven Designer with an elevated fashion sensibility and a commercial eye for Womenswear within our Edition & Campaign collections.
You will be part of a design environment focused on creating refined womenswear where craftsmanship, quality and meticulous attention to detail guide every step of the process. Our customer is a fashion‐aspirer seeking contemporary pieces that balance timeless tailoring with modern sophistication—from considered wardrobe essentials to beautifully constructed signature items. Within our collaborative and design‐led team, you will contribute to shaping collections through thoughtful material choices, refined aesthetics and a deep appreciation for proportion, texture and finish.
What you'll do:
You will work closely with Senior Designers to build curated Light Woven collections that speak directly to the customer while remaining aligned with the overarching brand direction. You will ensure that the Edition collection remains elevated, relevant and aligned with our customer's needs across all global H&M markets.
You will be immersed in a highly collaborative environment, working alongside a cross-functional team including Product Managers, Pattern Makers, Print Designers, Planners, Buyers, Product Developers, and Business Controllers. This role offers hands-on exposure across the full design process, from sketching and evolving collection overviews to supporting technical packs and contributing to concept development
As a person, you thrive in an environment that values craft, clarity and creative precision. You bring strong ownership, a proactive mindset and a refined eye for quality and product excellence.
Who you are:
In addition to the above, we are looking for:
A BA degree in Textile or Fashion Design
At least 2 years of experience as a Designer within womenswear (previous experience in Light Woven is a plus)
Strong skills in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and PLM systems
High attention to detail with a refined aesthetic and sharp understanding of elevated womenswear
Ability to balance creative vision with commercial thinking and customer relevance
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate closely with diverse functions
Organized, structured and comfortable managing multiple product streams
A proactively mindset with strong self‐drive and ability to take initiative
You thrive in diverse teams where different perspectives are valued
English fluency (Swedish not required)
Additional Information
You will report to the Assortment Designer.
Please note our Designers are based in our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. If you are not already based here we would need you to be able to relocate as part of a requirement for these roles. We have a dedicated relocation team to make this as smooth as possible.
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application asap including CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading) Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections and products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English. Please ensure to include some work clearly relatable to the aspirational H&M Women's target customer. We would like see work that shows your creative aspirational side and your sense for commercial fashion.
For any internal applicants please have a dialogue with your current manager before applying.
Benefits:
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9941237