Senior Front End Developer
2026-03-09
Description
We are looking for a Front End developer with a passion for technology.
As a person, you have a positive mind-set and you are an excellent JavaScript developer. A customer-oriented attitude is in your nature, you care about quality, allow yourself to be inspired, have a "can do" attitude and take pride in your work. You are a team player who is happy to chip in where needed, may it be testing, support or other.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop software applications in React, but some back-end/java knowledge is highly valued
• Work according to DevOps - manage the solutions both in daily operation and the development going forward
• Actively contribute to the solution design
• Work closely and collaborative around UX & design
• Recommend technical solutions based on the understanding of the business and the user flow
• Deploy, operate and maintain our applications including driving continuous improvement for better quality, functionality and cost effectiveness.
Competence Profile & Qualifications:
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have:
• A university degree in software engineering, computer science or similar
• Minimum 5 years of working experience as Application Developer, and we also recognize experience through own hobby projects.
• Proficient in React.js/Redux and JavaScript, unit testing with Jest.
• Knowledge in Jquery, Webpack & Babel, asynchronous programming, micro service architecture, cloud services, test automation frameworks (Cypress, Protractor) considered a great plus.
Figma experience is an advantage.
Preferably god skills in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
