Senior Firmware Engineer - Shared Devices
2025-09-03
Do you want to work with advanced embedded systems that power secure, energy-efficient access solutions for millions worldwide? Join us at ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions in Landskrona as a Senior Firmware Engineer and thrive in a collaborative, innovative culture that empowers you to build a career to be proud of.
We're now looking for a Senior Firmware Engineer to join our Shared Devices team within the Vingcard Business Area, someone passionate about building robust, efficient, and scalable embedded software. In a hotel environment, Access Control ensures that the right people have access to the right places at the right times. It replaces traditional mechanical keys with digital solutions like RFID tags, mobile keys, or credential based entry. Behind the scenes, a centralized system handles permissions, logs activity, and enforces rules where devices such as encoders and gateways play a central role.
What you will do as our Senior Firmware Engineer
As part of our cross-functional R&D team, you will contribute to the evolution of connected devices that serve as the backbone of secure hotel access systems. These devices route critical information between locks, guest credentials, and cloud platforms requiring smart, low-power, and reliable firmware. In this role, you'll work on the firmware that connects our ecosystem of access control products-such as Zigbee Gateways, RS485 devices, and RFID Encoders-with smart locks and backend systems used in the global hospitality industry.
You would also:
Develop, optimize, and maintain embedded firmware for gateway and encoder devices using STM32 or Nordic microcontrollers.
Work across the full lifecycle of feature development-understanding use cases, contributing to architecture decisions, and integrating hardware and cloud/backend systems.
Implement unit and integration tests to ensure the reliability and performance of your code.
Collaborate daily with developers, testers, a product owner, and an agile coach to build scalable, maintainable firmware that supports millions of users worldwide.
Balance power efficiency and performance in battery-driven and always-on devices.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
A Master's degree in Computer Science, Mechatronics, Embedded Systems, or a related field.
Solid hands-on experience in embedded C/C++ development.
Proficiency working with microcontroller-based systems, especially STM32 or Nordic Semiconductor platforms (experience with one is sufficient).
Familiarity with RTOS (FreeRTOS or Zephyr) and low-power design principles for battery-operated devices.
Experience with communication protocols such as BLE, Zigbee, RS485, or RFID (a plus, not a must).
Fluency in English (Swedish is a big plus).
The ideal candidate brings a structured and analytical mindset, takes ownership of their work with a strong focus on quality, and communicates clearly and collaboratively within a cross-functional team.
What We Offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
The chance to make a meaningful impact in attracting and retaining top talent.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait.
We are building diverse and inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who can envision themselves working with us.
To ensure that your personal information is secure, we do not review any applications sent via email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please send an email to Khalil Kabakibi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Khalil.kabakibi@assaabloy.com
or contact the hiring manager Henrik Öhrlund at henrik.ohrlund@assaabloy.com
.
Let's together create a safer and more open world!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
