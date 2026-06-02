Senior Financial Controller
Avaron AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a broad finance role in an international environment within the automotive industry, where accurate reporting, structured closing processes and strong audit coordination are essential. Working closely with the Chief Accountant, you will collaborate with finance colleagues in Poland and India across accounts payable, accounts receivable and financial reporting. You will help secure high-quality financial reporting, support period-end closing, contribute with analysis and stay aligned with accounting policies and reporting requirements.
You will also take ownership of the annual report process and act as the main contact for the external audit. This is an interesting opportunity if you want a role with real responsibility, broad exposure and close collaboration in a global finance setting.
Job DescriptionYou will support accurate financial reporting and contribute to a smooth period-end closing process.
You will work closely with the Chief Accountant and collaborate with finance teams across accounts payable, accounts receivable and reporting.
You will perform analysis and help ensure that reporting follows current accounting policies and requirements.
You will drive the annual report process from a finance perspective.
You will act as the main contact and coordinator toward the external audit.
You will help create structure, clarity and continuity in day-to-day finance operations.
RequirementsUniversity degree in Business Administration, Accounting or a related field, combined with relevant accounting experience.
Good knowledge of K3 and IFRS.
Fluent Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Strong Microsoft Office skills, especially in Excel.
Experience working in SAP or a similar ERP system.
Minimum 8 years relevant work experience.
You work in a structured and analytical way, with strong attention to detail.
You are comfortable prioritizing, taking ownership and delivering high-quality results within deadlines.
Ability to complete required background checks.
Nice to haveExperience from an audit firm.
Experience from working in a larger company.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7839682-2032343". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9943558