Senior Engineering Manager
2026-03-06
SEB Embedded is on a mission to push the boundaries of financial services and we are looking for a Senior Engineering Manager to lead the Platform domain!
About the team
The Platform domain is responsible for maximizing developer & employee experience while handling the regulations in our industry including a modern security function. This specifically includes owning our Google Cloud environment, Backstage, our workspace tooling, laptop management, data infrastructure and more. The domain consists of three teams with a mix of security-, data- and platform engineers.
What you will do
In this role you have an important part in fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment delivering engineering excellence. As a Senior Engineering Manager you will ensure that the team is set up for success, supporting them to reach deliverables as well as enabling effective collaborations and professional growth.
As a Senior Engineering Manager you will:
Provide coaching to Engineering Managers, contribute to leadership growth and team performance.
Manage Profit and Loss (PNL) including the full GCP cost and play a key role in the domain's strategic direction.
Contribute to business unit direction decisions as part of the extended management group.
Accountable for organization and technology health across multiple teams.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-impact projects across multiple domains, ensuring alignment with both business and technical objectives.
Foster an inclusive and collaborative culture by mentoring engineers from diverse backgrounds and encouraging knowledge-sharing through presentations and technical workshops.
Who you are
You showcase adaptability and helpfulness, and as a Senior Engineering Manager you'll be part of fostering a culture that welcomes innovative solutions in the team. You will lead the engineering teams through your accountable, challenge-ready, and collaborative approach. In the role you also need to have an open mindset and see the potential for failure as a pathway to progress.
To succeed in this role you have:
Proven track record of leading successful engineering teams, as well as understanding of engineering excellence practices.
Ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with different stakeholders and collaboration partners.
An interest in supporting others in their growth journey, coaching and mentoring.
Previous experience managing managers and delivering complex projects to production giving you the ability to anticipate challenges.
An innovative and flexible mindset, enabling you to support the team when encountering new challenges.
What we offer
We offer the best of both worlds; the stability and security of an established company together with the innovation and energy of a scale-up. As part of your journey, working alongside exceptional colleagues, we want to make sure to nurture your skills while you contribute to our collective success!
Application
We will review applications on an ongoing basis.
