Senior Electrical & Instrumentation Inspector
AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial / Elektronikjobb / Boden
2025-04-25
Position Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Electrical & Instrumentation Inspector to join our construction project team within the process industry. The role is crucial to ensuring that all electrical and instrumentation installations are executed in compliance with Swedish regulations, technical specifications, and quality standards.
Key Responsibilities:
* Perform site inspections and ensure all electrical and instrumentation (E&I) works comply with design documents, standards, and Swedish Elsäkerhet regulations.
* Conduct quality control checks throughout the installation and commissioning phases.
* Review and verify contractor work, documentation, and compliance with applicable safety codes and industry best practices.
* Support commissioning and testing of electrical and instrumentation systems.
* Interface with construction teams, project management, and subcontractors to ensure alignment and high-quality execution.
* Document findings, issue non-conformance reports, and follow up on corrective actions.
* Ensure traceability and documentation of installed equipment and systems.
* Contribute to continuous improvement in installation methods, safety, and QA/QC processes.
Mandatory Qualifications & Experience:
* Valid Electrical qualification in accordance with Swedish Elsäkerhet regulations.
* Proven experience in large-scale industrial construction projects, preferably within energy, chemicals, or manufacturing sectors.
* Solid background in Quality Control for electrical and instrumentation installations.
Desirable Qualifications & Skills:
* Experience in steel mill or heavy process industry environments.
* Understanding of industrial automation and control systems.
* Familiarity with instrumentation installation, calibration, and loop checks.
* High voltage certification and practical experience in HV installations.
* Proficient in Microsoft Excel and the broader MS Office toolkit.
* Strong documentation and reporting skills.
Personal Attributes:
* Structured and detail-oriented with a strong focus on safety and quality.
* Proactive and communicative, able to work independently and in teams.
* Comfortable working in a dynamic and evolving project environment.
