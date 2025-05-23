Senior Electrical Hardware Engineer - Electromobility
2025-05-23
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match. Are you ready to be part of the biggest technology shift in the transport industry? Do you want to contribute to sustainable transport solutions while tackling exciting new challenges in the development of electrical systems? We're looking for a Senior Electrical Hardware Engineer to join our product development team for Electrical Distribution Systems at Volvo Group Trucks Technology.
Your future team
We are part of the Distribution and Charging teams, part of the Power Conversion group, with focus on transferring energy from the grid to the vehicle and distributing it efficiently from the battery to the driveline. We develop hardware for a wide range of applications - from trucks and buses to construction equipment and marine. Diversity in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and background strengthens our innovation. Electromobility is one of the most dynamic fields in the heavy-duty transport industry - and your career will grow with it. At Volvo, our core values - Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance - guide everything we do.
What you will do
At Electromobility, you get the best of both worlds: the global reach and stability of a large company, combined with the creativity and agility of a startup. You'll work closely with colleagues across functions-from sales and purchasing to labs, workshops, and software-while taking full ownership of solutions from concept to industrialization, aftermarket, and maintenance.
We operate cross-functionally, developing ideas from hardware design to final production. In this role, you will:
• Deliver high-voltage electrical distribution components, with a focus on traction voltage parts like fuses, contactors, resistors, and sensors.
• Drive development of new platform applications in line with our roadmap.
• Improve and support existing products by solving technical challenges.
• Contribute to team activities using tools like JIRA and following Volvo's development processes (KOLA, PDM, SE tools).
• Collaborate across a broad internal and external network.
• Support global teams with feedback and technical expertise to ensure successful product delivery.
Who are you?
You're a team player, curious, solution-oriented, and motivated by developing electrical driveline components with the customer in focus. You enjoy solving today's challenges while keeping an eye on the future. You thrive in cross-functional environments and enjoy being an active part of a collaborative team. Experience in the electric vehicle domain is a strong plus.
Furthermore, we believe you have:
• A master's degree in Mechanical, Electrical, or Mechatronics Engineering, or equivalent experience
• 6+ years of experience in product development from a similar role, preferably within the automotive industry
• Familiarity with Volvo Group hardware release processes and tools (e.g., KOLA, PDM, PIL)
• Strong communication and collaboration skills
• The ability to create structure in your work and coordinate effectively with multiple stakeholders
As your future manager, I believe that when you're excited to go to work, great results follow. That's why I'll support your personal development and help you grow toward your professional goals.
Ready for the next move?
Join a global team of great colleagues and exciting challenges as we drive the electrification journey forward.
We look forward to your application.
For questions or more information, feel free to reach out-I'm happy to tell you more about the role and how we can shape the future together.
Contact:
Tiago Araujotiago.araujo.4@volvo.com
Acting Line Manager, Electrical Distribution Components
Join us at Volvo CampX and help build tomorrow's transport solutions.
Apply by June 8.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
