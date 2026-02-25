Senior Electrical Engineer
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Purpose and Goals
As Senior Electrical Engineer, you will hold end-to-end technical ownership of Candela's electrical and electronic systems, from early concept and system architecture to production-ready, industrialized solutions. The role spans a broad technical scope, covering both electrical installations and cabinets as well as advanced electronics implemented on PCBs. It is ideal for a senior engineering leader who combines system-level thinking with practical experience from industrial products.
You will act as the technical authority for electrical and electronic design, guiding architectural decisions and ensuring solutions meet requirements for performance, reliability, manufacturability, and regulatory compliance. The role combines system ownership with hands-on technical involvement and close collaboration with mechanics, software and production.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Lead the development of electrical and electronic system architectures from requirements analysis to series-production readiness.
Own the overall electrical and electronics design, including system concept, component selection, and integration across cabinets, installations, and PCB-based electronics.
Ensure electrical and electronics solutions are optimized for manufacturability, testability, and scalable production.
Drive technical decision-making at system level, balancing performance, cost, risk, and production constraints.
Develop and review technical documentation such as schematics, BOMs, wiring diagrams, test specifications, and production documentation.
Participate in technical reviews, verification activities, risk analyses, and root-cause investigations.
Collaborate closely with production to ensure smooth industrialization and continuous improvement of electrical systems and manufacturing processes.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship within the electrical engineering domain.
Qualifications
Extensive experience leading development of electrical and electronic systems from concept to production.
Strong background in electrical systems and electronics, including system design, component selection, and integration.
Proven experience working closely with manufacturing and production of machines or complex industrial products.
Ability to drive system-level architecture and make informed technical trade-offs.
Experience producing and reviewing structured technical documentation for industrial products.
Experience in regulated industries with high requirements on safety, reliability, and compliance.
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, or equivalent.
8+ years of experience in electrical and electronics development, including senior or lead roles.
Fluent in English
Nice to Have
Experience from working with cad systems, preferably Zuken E3 or Eplan
Experience working with PCB-based electronics, with the ability to review designs and drive architectural decisions (hands-on layout experience not required).
Background in maritime, automotive, aerospace, or industrial equipment.
Behaviours
Thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth environment while maintaining focus and attention to detail.
Goal-oriented, analytical, and persistent in achieving results
Collaborative and empowering, with a leadership style that builds trust and accountability.
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Start date: ASAP Location/base: Rotebro/Frihamnen Team: R&D Reporting to: Director Electrical Engineering
