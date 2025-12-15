Senior Electrical Engineer
Senior Electrical Engineer - Region Europe North (REN) to Linde Gas (based in Solna, SE or Espoo, FI)
Hays Life Science is recruiting a Senior Electrical Engineer for the Region Europe North (REN) to Linde Gas, based in Solna, Sweden or Espoo, Finland.
About Linde Gas
At Linde, you will be surrounded by knowledgeable people who love what they do. We are creative and strive to move our company forward. We take pride in our people and work hard to provide an enriching, enjoyable place to work. We have a clear vision: to be the place where a diverse mix of dedicated people want to come, stay and excel. We are always improving, and because we are part of Linde, a global company, our people have limitless opportunities to grow and make an impact, all over the world.
Our values - Safety, Integrity, Accountability, Inclusion and Community are at the heart of everything we do. Through our values, we shape an environment that puts safety first, where people do things the right way, new ideas are encouraged, everyone can be themselves and we support our local communities.
Read more at www.lindecareers.com/en
Your new role
* You will be accountable for electrical engineering activities associated with plant operation, project scope, detailed design, planning of tasks and execution
* Review specific regional maintenance procedure (e.g.: contingency plan, yearly plant assessment, maintenance plans and inspection plans)
* You will prepare equipment technical specifications and data sheets
* Develop QA/QC standards for electrical equipment repair
* Review vendor design documents and coordinate with vendors during equipment design and fabrication process
* You will support Business Development/Projects reviewing supply specification for upcoming and/or ongoing projects
* Lead and/or support Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) and troubleshooting in area of competence
* Participate in Reliability Electrical Assessments and ensure efficient communication and implementation within the region
* Further, you will also drive the implementation of Linde electrical safety standards and participate in relevant platforms in the EMEA region and globally within the organisation
* Direct collaboration with operations teams is very important
What you'll need to succeed
* Technical education equivalent to at least a bachelor's degree (electrical engineer)
* Minimum 10 years' experience in an industrial environment, in maintenance, reliability, engineering or operations support functions
* Proven understanding of best practices in predictive, preventive and corrective maintenance of electrical equipment and systems
* Proven technical and operational knowledge of electrical equipment and systems, such as motors, switchgear, transformers, generators, battery systems
* Availability to travel within the Nordics and Baltics (about 30-50 days/year)
* Fluency in English, both spoken and written
You will find it important to have:
* Understanding of regulatory and industrial standards and codes
* Knowledge and experience in using ETAP (Electrical Transient Analyzer Program)
You will benefit from:
* Project management experience is an advantage
* Capacity and openness for taking on leadership role is preferable
* Speaking one or several Nordic languages
As a person, you need to be:
* Safety and Quality-minded
* Structured and proactive
* Independent and self-driven
What you'll get
Whatever you seek to accomplish, and wherever you want those accomplishments to take you, a career at Linde provides limitless ways to achieve your potential, while making a positive impact in the world. Be Linde. Be Limitless.
In addition to an attractive compensation package, we offer you social benefits, such as a competitive pension plan and insurance package and a hybrid workplace. We actively work towards gender equality and diversity; therefore, we are happy to see applicants with different backgrounds and experiences.
What you need to do now In this recruitment, Linde Gas is partnering with Hays. If you are interested in the role, don't hesitate to submit your application today as applications will be processed as they come. For specific questions on the role, the responsible Hays recruiter. Ersättning
