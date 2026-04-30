Senior Electrical Design Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a cross-functional R&D team working with complex product development in an environment where electronics, embedded software, mechanics, algorithms, and measurement technology come together. In this role, you will be the go-to electrical and electronics engineer in the team, driving both new development and product maintenance with a clear focus on long-term producibility and robustness.
The work spans everything from new board and system development to updates of existing hardware and other electrical components used in products already in production. You will move between concept work, practical implementation, troubleshooting, and support, with a strong connection to real product performance and reliability. This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy broad technical ownership and want to influence products across their full lifecycle.
Job DescriptionYou will design, lay out, and bring up new PCB boards, from component selection to working prototype.
You will update existing boards to secure continued producibility in production.
You will identify and update other electrical components, such as pumps and motors, to support continued producibility of existing products.
You will troubleshoot electromechanical systems at system level, perform root-cause analysis, and implement corrective actions.
You will create cable drawings and build prototype cables.
You will act as 4th-line support for hardware-related issues escalated from customers or internal teams.
Requirements10+ years of PCB design and layout in a product development context.
Hands-on experience troubleshooting electro-mechanical systems.
Experience working with products that fall under the Machinery Directive or the Low Voltage Directive.
Experience using OrCAD.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveSome C programming skills.
Experience with RF components.
Some experience in the pulp and paper industry.
Fluency in Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7666729-1976787". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9886695