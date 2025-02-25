Senior Electric Motor Designer
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ängelholm
2025-02-25
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Our team is responsible for designing and developing high-performance electric motors for automotive applications. We handle everything from initial concept and prototyping to final product validation and optimization. We work closely with power electronics and testing teams to ensure seamless system integration. A big part of our work involves advanced simulations and deep expertise in electromagnetics, thermal management, and mechanical design to push the boundaries of electric motor technology.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for electromagnetic design of automotive traction motor
- Analytical and numerical electromagnetic design of components
- Support verification tests for electrical motor propulsion systems
- Cooperate with mechanical engineering to complete motor development
- Verification planning in different design phases: design of experiments, measurement data analysis and results interpretation to verify electromagnetic components
- Method development for the design and the optimization of electrical machine topologies
Need to have
- Master's degree in engineering or physics degree with specialization in electrical machines, drives and control
- Experience in the design of electrical machines from the first prototype to the product phase and their system interactions
- Profound mathematical and physical knowledge and skills
- Work experience with Altair Flux 3D
- Work experience with Matlab
- Deep understanding of the thermal and mechanical design of electrical machines
- Knowledge of inverter control strategies and their interaction with motor design
- Knowledge of relevant IEC standards
- Flexibility and 'can-do' attitude
- Fluent in English
It is meritorious if you have
- Experience with axial flux motor design
- Work experience with MotorXP
- Work experience with Python
- Experience with Altair SimLab
- Experience with JMAG
- R&D experience in prototyping
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
9186922