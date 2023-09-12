Senior Director, Insights, Data Science and Advanced Analytics
2023-09-12
Senior Director, Insights Generation, Data Science and Advanced Analytics
We are open to part time applications at 80% for the right candidate.
Location: Gothenburg (Sweden)
Comprehensive Salary and benefits package
At AstraZeneca, we work together to deliver innovative medicines to patients across global boundaries. We make an impact and find solutions to challenges where the answer is not obvious. We do this with integrity, even in the most demanding situations, because we are committed to doing the right thing.
We are dedicated to being a Great Place to Work and creating an environment where you are empowered to help push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There is no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. We are an inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and we are committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
Data Science & Artificial intelligence has a mission to collaborate across R&D to use data and artificial intelligence to turn science into medicines more quickly, more cost effectively and with higher success rates. Our Data Science and Advanced Analytics (DS&AA) department is a science-led analytics team that develops innovative analytics and tools using data science, bioinformatics, real world data and automation. We deliver insights and technology to inform clinical decisions and disease area knowledge with our R&D partners.
About the Position
As Senior Director, Insights Generation, you are a member of the Data Science and Advanced Analytics Leadership Team (DS&AA LT). You will be accountable for insights-led engagement with our partners in the therapy areas, either Respiratory and Inflammation (R&I) or Cardiovascular Renal Metabolism (CVRM). You will oversee a portfolio of AI, machine learning and advanced analytics projects, ensuring that they are selected according to the greatest impact and value to the pipeline. You will partner with executive and senior leaders to ensure the effective co-development of data science strategy aligned to the priorities of the therapy areas, and create change thorough embedding new working practice.
We would also consider candidates at Director level for this role, so please do still apply if you are looking for a Director level position.
Typical Accountabilities:
*
Collaborate with DS&AA LT and therapy area executive leaders to develop and refresh cohesive data science therapy area strategies
*
Establish an annual change-programme budget in line with R&D annual budget cycles,
*
Build and foster effective relationships with executive and senior collaborators to ensure utilization and value of insights solutions across project portfolios
*
Collaborate to proactively seek opportunities to develop innovative solutions using internal and external capabilities, leading projects and engaging external networks as needed
*
Use domain-specific understanding, to support teams to translate unstructured, complex therapy area problems into an appropriate analytical solutions with high potential for portfolio impact and value.
*
Drive, prioritize and report on a global portfolio of matrix projects, specific to the therapy area, in the application of AI, machine learning, data science and automation
*
Act as an authority on therapy area priorities, impact, personnel and processes to enable success of existing projects and those emerging from insights teams
*
Develop and deploy frameworks that estimate and measure value in insights solutions; applying these frameworks to enable articulation of a clear value-proposition and support project prioritization and communication of results
Essential requirements
*
Advanced degree in relevant quantitative subject area or equivalent experience
*
Extensive R&D pharmaceutical industry experience, from discovery to development
*
Significant experience with modern data science approaches and advanced statistical modelling
*
Strategic and anticipatory approach; thinking with ability to translate strategy to operational execution
*
Ability to work with multi-functional teams to deliver common goals
*
Proven experience in executive partner influencing
*
Excellent written and verbal communication, business analysis, and consultancy skills
Where can I find out more?
