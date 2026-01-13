Senior Digital Commerce Google Applications Consultant
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced consultant to take a key role in digital commerce by maximizing the value of Google's application suite. In this assignment, you will combine project leadership with hands-on expertise across both front-end and back-end capabilities, ensuring secure and efficient use of Google tools to support business goals.
You will work closely with stakeholders in a digital commerce context, helping shape solutions that improve performance, enable better decision-making, and strengthen governance and security.
Job DescriptionPartner with cross-functional stakeholders to capture business needs and translate them into a clear approach for using Google applications in digital commerce.
Lead end-to-end project management for initiatives involving Google applications, including scope, planning, execution, follow-up, and reporting.
Design and implement integrations between Google applications and existing digital commerce platforms and surrounding systems.
Configure, customize, and optimize Google applications across both user-facing and administrative functionality.
Implement and maintain security measures to protect data and support compliance, proactively addressing risks and vulnerabilities.
Deliver training and provide ongoing support to internal users; act as a subject matter expert and resolve technical issues.
Use analytics capabilities within Google tools to evaluate performance and recommend improvements that optimize processes and support revenue growth.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field.
Proven project management experience, preferably within digital commerce or IT consulting.
Strong expertise in Google's application suite, with capability across both front-end and back-end functionality.
Solid understanding of security principles and experience implementing security measures in digital environments.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to collaborate across teams and influence decisions.
Analytical ability to turn data and insights into actionable recommendations.
Nice to haveProject management certification (e.g., PMP or PRINCE2).
Google Cloud Platform certification (e.g., Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Architect).
Application
