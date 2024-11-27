Senior Digital Analyst
2024-11-27
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Vattenfall Consumer Sales Nordic is responsible for the electricity contracts for households and small enterprises in the Nordic Region. We are a part of BA Customers & Solutions which also includes E-Mobility and Decentralized Energy Solutions such as solar panels. Our organization is fully agile and consists of several cross-functional business teams and specialized enablement teams.
Job Description
Vattenfall Consumer Sales is now looking for a Senior Digital Analyst to take a Nordic role in the web- and digital analytics area.
You will be working across the organization, support our sales-, marketing and CX teams to design customer journeys and set up measurements and metrics. The role is both operational and strategic, and the ideal candidate has a strong business mindset, interpersonal abilities, and both the technical and analytical skills to turn data into insights. The person we are looking for has strong communication skills, with the ability to bridge technical and non-technical teams.
You will be working closely with data engineers, developers, and other analysts, with the goal of supporting the organization in taking data-driven decisions.
Examples of Tasks and Responsibilities:
Shape and optimize digital customer journeys in collaboration with our various business teams.
Design and create digital dashboards and KPIs to monitor the performance of our website and digital business.
Deliver a data-driven, quantitative approach to digital advertising.
Ensure proper tagging and integration with analytics tools and reporting platforms.
Analyze web traffic metrics and deep dive into website data to understand customer behavior.
Research digital products, services, tools, and current strategies to identify opportunities for improvement.
Qualifications
University degree in a relevant field.
Professional experience as a web analyst, preferably in a sales and marketing setting.
Previous experience with Piwik PRO or similar web analytics tools.
Proficiency in JavaScript and a solid understanding of web technologies
Relevant knowledge of SQL
Fluency in both written and spoken English. Fluent in Swedish is meritorious.
It is advantageous if you have experience with CRO, including understanding user behavior, A/B testing, and optimizing digital touchpoints to drive conversions. It is also advantageous if you have experience implementing server-side tracking and creating reports and visualizations in Power BI.
You have strong analytical skills with the ability to analyze and interpret complex data. Additionally, you have strong communication skills and have collaborated with different departments within organizations in the past. You recognize the importance of cross functional collaboration in achieving common goals. Furthermore, you have a keen interest in energy markets and the electricity industry and are eager to learn more about this field
Additional Information
Our Offer
You might expect an energy company to only do energy. But to live fossil free tomorrow, we need to think beyond convention today. At Vattenfall, that's the mindset that drives everything we do. It's why we're collaborating with partners from beyond the energy sector to decarbonize entire industries and help make fossil free living a reality.
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna, Sweden
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Lena Einarsson at lena.einarsson@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Elisabeth Hagman at elisabeth.hagman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna), Mikael Mukka (SEKO), Simon Salomonsson (Unionen).
We welcome your application in English no later than 4/12. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. We will start reviewing all applicants after the application deadline.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9032453