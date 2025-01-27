Senior Diagnostics Function Developer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Design it, build it, test it, see your design come to life and be part of the electromobility revolution!
This is us, your new colleagues
We at Electromobility are taking the heritage of best-in-class conventional products and turn that into environmentally friendly and sustainable top-notch electrical products. The responsibility of our group is to develop diagnostics software, keep together and define the diagnostics software strategy in electromobility.
The Electromobility department combines the benefits of a large international company with the feeling of working at a small company. There is close collaboration between different parts of the organization from sales and purchasing to workshops and labs all located in the modern, inspiring facility CampX. We believe that teamwork and collaboration are the foundation of great products and an attractive workplace.
We are approximately 15 highly skilled professionals in our group, who share a passion for technology and developing products that make a difference for the Volvo Group's customers and society.
We trust the individual and act as a team, we always have the customer in focus, and we want to deliver high quality products. Together with us you will get interesting opportunities for professional and personal growth. We believe that teamwork and collaboration are the foundation for great products and an attractive workplace.
The expectations are high, and therefore we need to get you on board to further strengthen our capacity. We are expanding with a new position as a Diagnostics Software Function Developer to further strengthen our team.
What You'll Do:
• Develop and implement cutting-edge diagnostics software for electric propulsion systems.
• Test and analyze the functionality of your software and troubleshoot as needed.
• Conduct data analytics for follow-ups on developed functionality.
• Collaborate closely with colleagues across various teams to optimize diagnostics strategies.
Who are you?
You're analytical, a problem-solver, and a tech enthusiast eager to learn. With a focus on solutions, you bring a can-do attitude to challenges, working well both independently and in teams.
Qualifications:
• Master's or bachelor's in engineering or related field.
• Fluent in English (spoken and written).
• 4+ years of experience in at least two of these areas:
o On Board Diagnostics (OBD) development.
o Embedded software development (C, MATLAB/Simulink).
o Electric propulsion systems.
Merits:
• Experience in AutoSar, Targetlink, Python, Jira, GIT, Canalyzer, ATI Vision.
• CAN-communication
• On Board Diagnostic legal requirements
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Hiring Manager: Johan Engbom, Manager Electrical Propulsion System Diagnostics
Email id: johan.engbom@volvo.com
LinkeIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johan-engbom-205817135/
Last Application Date: 21st Feb
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
