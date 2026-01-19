Senior DevOps Engineer
We are looking for a Senior DevOps with experience working with a heavily distributed and senior engineering group to join our Data Platform team to support group management, hubs (marketing, ad-monetization, finance), game studios, and strategic projects with data and analytics capabilities. The Data Platform is responsible for collecting and sharing insights from our game studios, finance systems, and 3rd party data vendors.
The Data Platform is a distributed team by design, operating with Open Source principles to empower the team and studios to contribute equally. Beyond the core team, the team collaborates on a weekly basis with the studios in the portfolio to improve data quality and richness. This role will be responsible for expanding processes, rituals, and day-to-day project management.
YOUR MISSION
Lead the design and implementation of DevOps across data platform projects
Lead by example best practices to team and studios
Create the best possible development environment and deployment process that makes contributing to data projects a pleasure
Coordinate and collaborate with a talented network of engineers at each studio
Be inquisitive about current DevOps strategies and eager to evaluate alternatives
YOUR BACKSTORY
5+ years of experience in data engineering and DevOps
Experience with Configuration Management tools (Puppet, Chef, Ansible)
Hands-on experience building infrastructure from the ground up with IaC solutions
Passion for monitoring and logging with tools like Grafana and Kibana
Experience with common development tools and practices, including Python environment
Eye for security and data privacy both from a policy perspective and practical engineering tooling
Comfortable being a first responder to data infrastructure issues
Well-acquainted with AWS
Communicate effectively with a cross-functional international team
Experience with git and how (and why) to perform an interactive rebase
NICE TO HAVE
Snowflake database management experience
Airflow v2
Pulumi as IaC
Bachelor in Computer Science
Stillfront Group is a global games company founded in 2010. We develop digital games for a diverse gaming audience and our broad games portfolio is enjoyed by almost 70 million people every month. Stillfront is focused on realizing synergies by connecting and empowering game teams globally through our Stillops platform. We are a fast-growing company and an active global strategic acquirer. Our 1,500+ professionals thrive in an organization that embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship. Så ansöker du
