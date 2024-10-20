Senior DevOps Engineer
Baronit AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Baronit AB i Göteborg
Shaping the Future with Brilliant Minds
At Baronit, we connect brilliant minds to shape the future of technology. As a passionate team of tech experts, we lead with innovation, expertise, and curiosity to help businesses grow and adapt to new opportunities. Our experts blend technical excellence, industry insight, and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results across sectors such as Automotive, Fintech, Healthcare, Telecom, E-commerce, and more.
We are an IT consultancy company based in Gothenburg looking for an experienced Senior DevOps Engineer to join our client's team. This role requires a strong foundation in in cloud platforms and DevOps practices. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver scalable, reliable solutions that align with our client's goals.
Here's what we're looking for in an ideal candidate:
Academic degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
6+ years of experience in a DevOps, or/and Software Engineering role.
Proven expertise in CI/CD automation using tools like Jenkins, Git, GitOps, Github , GitLab and Gerrit.
Strong hands-on experience with cloud platforms such as Azure and/or AWS.
Proficiency in Python, Bash/Shell scripting, and PowerShell for automating infrastructure tasks and deployments.
Experience with containerization and orchestration tools like Docker and Kubernetes.
Deep understanding of monitoring and observability using Grafana, Prometheus, ElasticStack, and Azure Monitor.
Solid background in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) with tools like Terraform, Biceps, and Ansible.
Knowledge of backend development with Java, JavaScript, and frameworks such as Spring Boot.
Experience with database technologies such as PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Redis.
Expertise in security aspects, especially in CI/CD pipelines and cloud deployments.
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies and working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Excellent communication and problem-solving skills, with a focus on continuous improvement and innovation.
Preferred Qualifications:
Exposure to Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) principles.
Microsoft Azure related services (Azure Functions, Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure DevOps, Github, Azure storage, Event grid, etc...) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-17
E-post: info@baronit.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baronit AB
(org.nr 556815-5625), http://baronit.se Jobbnummer
8966348