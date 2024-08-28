Senior Developer
2024-08-28
Do you enjoy working in a professional, dynamic environment with short decision-making processes and a culture of freedom with responsibility? A place where you design, develop, and create software every day? Where a small, informal atmosphere ensure you are present, seen, and heard? Lexit Group is experiencing strong growth, and we are looking for someone like you to join us on this journey.
About Lexit
At Lexit Group, we develop the future 's digitalization solutions for our customers throughout the Nordics. We are a leading player in all the Nordic markets, with a total of 8 offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. We deliver integrated solutions, equipment, and products within two business areas: Data Capture & Process Digitalization, and Industrial Coding & Marking. The group has 240 employees and generates a turnover of over 1 billion NOK annually. The company is owned by an investment fund in partnership with management and employees.
Our solutions typically involve a combination of software, labeling, hardware, and industry-specific services. Areas of expertise include RFID, data capture, industrial IoT, device management, POS/retail, and branding solutions.
We are experiencing strong demand for digitized solutions from our customers and see many opportunities for further development of our product portfolio. We are looking for more people to join us on this journey!
What we offer
A company with a strong entrepreneurial spirit where there are short decision-making paths
The opportunity to further develop expertise in emerging fields such as RFID and industrial IoT
A dynamic and open-minded atmosphere with great colleagues
A hybrid approach where you can mix working from the office and work from home
Competitive conditions
About the role
As a Senior Developer, you will play a key role in developing innovative solutions using C# and .NET technologies.
Not every week looks the same, but here are some examples of what a week could look like. You'll be responsible for the full software development lifecycle, building hardware and software solutions with our clients. Designing, developing, and maintaining backend services, adhering to clean architecture and domain-driven design (DDD) principles. You'll leverage Microsoft Azure services, implement resilient and scalable event-driven architecture, and ensure code quality through unit tests, code reviews, and best practices. This, while collaborating with cross-functional teams in an agile environment where knowledge sharing and a supportive environment are key.
If you're a person who thinks this sounds exciting, then we believe you are also a person who has...
Strong proficiency and experience using C# and .NET
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Azure, including Azure Functions, Azure EventHubs, Service Bus, and Kafka
Experience with microservice architecture and domain-driven design
Worked with the whole software development lifecycle, from planning to deployment and maintenance
Experience in writing unit tests, integration tests, and end-to-end tests
Strong proficiency in designing and implementing event-driven systems
A habit of working with agile methodologies
It would also be nice if you...
Have knowledge about RFID and/or IoT
Enjoy sharing knowledge and teaching others modern technologies
Have experience with Angular and TypeScript
Know your way around DevOps
Are familiar with app development in Xamarin or MAUI
If you feel like this description resonates with you and you've read this far, you might as well apply..
Or, are you curious and want to know more before applying? Feel free to contact our responsible recruiter, Sara Petersson (sara.petersson@amby.com
), she will be happy to answer any questions you may have!
Notes: We conduct background checks (criminal record and financial) for the final candidate.
https://www.lexit.se/om-foretaget/
Mölndalsvägen 30B, 412 63 Göteborg (visa karta
)
