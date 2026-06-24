Senior Deputy Program Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-24
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key architecture role in a large-scale transformation within wealth and asset management, with a strong focus on modernizing custody capabilities for savings and investments. In this assignment, you will work closely with the Program Architect as a deputy and help drive the architecture agenda from an end-to-end perspective across business and technology.
You will contribute to the development of a modern custody platform while collaborating with stakeholders across architecture, technology, business and business services. The environment is complex and transformation-heavy, with dependencies across front-end applications, business layers, ledgers, authorization, cloud, APIs, AI and data management. This is an exciting opportunity for you who want to influence long-term architecture in a strategically important financial transformation.
Job DescriptionYou will shape and drive the architecture transformation agenda for the custody transformation program.
You will design end-to-end, future-ready, secure and stable solutions for a modern custody platform.
You will collaborate with architects across business and technology areas to align architecture roadmaps and turn them into concrete direction.
You will contribute to the program architecture design authority and help guide strategic decisions.
You will work closely with stakeholders across front-end applications, business layers, ledgers, authorization, cloud, APIs, AI and data management.
You will build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders to understand needs, anchor ideas and shape sustainable solutions.
You will support large-scale modernization efforts, including both renewal of existing platforms and full-scale system replacement.
RequirementsAt least 10 years' proven professional experience as a Solution Architect and 5 years as a Senior Architect.
Proven track record of successful architecture-driven change in a highly complex environment with diverse technologies and platforms.
Proven ability to drive and contribute to large-scale technology transformations, including modernization of existing platforms and full-scale system replacement.
End-to-end knowledge of wealth, savings, trading and investment services, processes and client needs from a digitalization perspective.
Broad understanding of architecture disciplines including business, application, information and technology.
Proven experience with APIs, modular architecture, test-driven development and data-centric designs.
Ability to translate vision into actionable roadmaps with a proactive and strategic mindset.
Strong collaboration and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence and guide business, IT stakeholders and tech leads.
Experience with regulations and directives relevant to financial markets.
Advanced written and spoken communication skills, with the ability to explain concepts and visualize architectural roadmaps clearly.
A strong sense of ownership and commitment to delivering high-value outcomes.
Nice to haveExperience as Lead Solution Architect for a larger transformation within the financial industry.
Hands-on experience driving modernization from legacy platforms to modern cloud solutions.
Experience designing AI components in solutions.
Experience with AI-driven architecture work using machine-readable architecture as input to end-to-end AI product development.
Experience in cyber security and security architecture.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7964062-2068491". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Solna station (visa karta
)
169 68 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9976862