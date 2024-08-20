Senior Data Modeller
2024-08-20
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25708
Are you passionate about finance and IT, and want to take the next step in your career? We are currently looking for a motivated and dynamic person to join our Capital Management Requirements & Analysis team at Nordea.
We are now looking for a Senior Data Modeller to perform data analysis and data model transformation tasks. You will be working as an interface between business and IT to help translate the business requirements into IT mappings, as well as help understand data patterns.
About this opportunity
Meet the Capital Management Requirements & Analysis team. We work in Capital Management reporting and provide data for different reporting solutions, including Basel and Corep. We specialize in IT analysis, data modelling, and data architecture. Our team is filled with international, diverse, and highly skilled professionals, working with a broad range of technology support that spans across the entire bank. The team is defined by a high work ethic and a strong mindset towards enabling high customer and user-oriented IT services. Collaboration, ownership, passion, and courage is therefore of utmost importance when joining this team, since these are the values that guide us in being, and performing, at our best.
As our Senior Data Modeller, you will play a crucial role in the project development lifecycle, and you will be allocated to one (or more) projects with a specific role in the execution structure. Your role as Data Modeller will greatly help us in understanding the information available to us and also help the technical team in building optimal solutions.
The team and this position is located in Stockholm, Sweden. This position might require travelling.
What you'll be doing
* Perform complex data analysis to help IT clarify requirements towards business and test use cases.
* Map source data to target data models in the most optimal way (financial services logical data model).
* Act as technical SME and help IT development teams in understanding the requirements.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the four key values that guide us in being at our best. We imagine that you enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table. You're dependable, willing to speak up - even when it's difficult - and committed to empowering others.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
* More than 9 years of experience out of which more than 5 years in Data Warehousing.
* Vast professional experience in Data Analysis, customizing and implementing FSLDM in a Strategic Enterprise wide program.
* Professional experience from converting the Business requirements into high level solution design, Logical / Physical data model and ETL mapping.
* Professional experience in designing the semantic model in Snowflake.
* The ability to work with and influence all levels of leadership within an IT organization, as well as business partners, to capture/validate requirements and convert into enterprise-wide Information Management solutions.
* Experience from reviewing and approving the analysis and design of applications for medium to high complexity business problems according to user specifications and standards. Assist external service providers in developing detail program specifications.
* Full proficiency in verbal and written English
To be considered for this role, please be aware that you must have a valid Swedish permanent work permit or a European / Swedish citizenship.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 06/10/2024. We will ongoingly be reviewing applications and conducting interviews as we receive them, and might close the recruitment process before the posting end date. Therefore, we ask you to submit your application as soon as possible. Any applications or CVs sent by email, direct messages, or any other channel than our application forms, will not be accepted or considered.
If you have any questions about our recruitment process, please reach out to our tech recruiter and main point of contact anna.dahlstrom@consult.nordea.com
.
Only for candidates in Sweden: for union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.com
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
