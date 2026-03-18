Senior Data Engineer, Azure Databricks
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2026-03-18
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a team building the data foundation for two performance evaluation products in a global retail environment. The assignment focuses on creating a unified and reliable data platform that consolidates information from multiple operational systems and supports faster decision-making across a complex omnichannel business. You will help replace fragmented and manually managed data flows with scalable pipelines, automated validation, and robust data models that improve quality, consistency, and timeliness.
Job DescriptionDesign, build, and maintain data pipelines that connect, collect, organize, version, and consolidate data from multiple operational sources.
Develop scalable data models and ingestion frameworks for a unified data platform.
Create resilient batch and streaming pipelines across ingestion, transformation, and serving layers.
Implement automated validation checks to improve data accuracy and reduce reporting time.
Optimize data workflows for performance, scalability, maintainability, and cost efficiency.
Monitor and troubleshoot pipelines in production environments.
Contribute across the full data engineering lifecycle, including solution design, architecture, estimation, sprint planning, development, testing, documentation, deployment, and operational follow-up.
Work hands-on with Databricks, Apache Spark, Delta Lake, Azure services, and DevOps practices to deliver reusable and high-quality data solutions.
RequirementsProven experience designing and implementing end-to-end data pipelines for both batch and streaming workloads.
Hands-on expertise with Databricks, including Apache Spark, Delta Lake, job orchestration, performance tuning, and environment management.
Strong knowledge of Microsoft Azure, particularly services used in data platforms such as Azure Data Lake Storage.
Solid experience with DevOps practices, including source control such as Git, CI/CD pipelines, automated testing, environment promotion, and infrastructure as code.
Strong understanding of data engineering guidelines, release processes, data validation, performance optimization, monitoring, and troubleshooting in production environments.
Experience contributing in early solution design and throughout the full data engineering lifecycle.
Ability to explain data architectures, pipelines, and technical trade-offs clearly to non-technical stakeholders.
Fluent English.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7406143-1899329". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9803796