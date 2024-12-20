Senior Data Analyst
2024-12-20
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Our diverse Data & Analytics team for Retail Insights & Analytics, is growing and please apply if you find this position interesting.
A day in your life with us
You'll be a vital part of the transformation of Scania Retail into a more data-driven company by ensuring that data and insights become a natural part of the organizational workflow and impact present and future decisions on business and product strategy. This means:
• Generate actionable insights to help your stakeholders make better-informed decisions
• High-quality visualization for storytelling and insight
• Having a hypothesis-driven approach to data collection and exploration
• Create presentations that tell a clear story and inspire stakeholders
• Develop clear measurable metrics that can be used to monitor the impact
• Influence product strategy and roadmap through quantitative insights
Qualifications
We would love to talk with you if you recognize yourself in some of the following:
• Have at least 3 years of experience in developing data and statistics-driven solutions for real-life business problem
• Love being creative through code (SQL and Python, or similar programming language)
• Experience in designing and implementing ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from various sources
• Are experienced in developing easy-to-use BI dashboards in different tools (PowerBI, Looker Studio,..)
• Have a strong quantitative background in math, computer science, engineering, economics or equivalent
• Have experience leading the development of advanced analytics frameworks within large organizations
• Have experience working in some of the following areas: customer analytics, omnichannel behavior, sales tree analysis, customer experience, pattern recognition, personalization, product and price recommender systems and sales forecasting (ideally in a retail setting)
Your Profile
You are a team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships with senior peers and loves sharing knowledge with other Data Analysts, - Scientists & - Engineers and coworkers across the globe. Understanding a business problem and applying Data & Analytics to try and solve it is one of your passions.
When approaching a problem you can be hypothesis-driven and you love (data) storytelling and use visualization of data to explain facts. Furthermore, you proactively manage relevant stakeholders and/or teams to drive an intended outcome and on top of that, you are curious, self-directed and want to keep learning!
What we offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that we work two days a week at the office. We can also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
We are looking forward to reading your application!
Information and Application
Please contact Head of Retail Analytics, Farnaz Motamediyan, farnaz.motamediyan@scania.com
, if you require more information.
The last day of application is the 11th of January.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
