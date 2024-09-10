Senior Data Analyst
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Commercial Digital - let's introduce ourselves
The Commercial Digital unit is leading the way towards online sales and building the best relationship with our customers to provide the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences across multiple channels as well as leveraging data and technology to optimize our omnichannel customer experience strategy.
You will be part of our Data Insights Team that aims to empower informed decisions through data, to support the creation of thoughtful and user-centered digital products. You will be able to develop on your expertise, creating valuable contributions to the team and make a true difference for the organization!
What you'll do
We are part of a commercial transformation requiring a high performing organization that is customer focused and data-driven - this is where you will have a critical role. You will be responsible for extracting insights from data to transform our customer interactions, improve customer satisfaction, and drive business growth. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including product management, engineering, and user experience designers, as well as different stakeholders across the commercial organization. Based on business objectives and user needs, you will develop Measurement Strategies, as well as ensure data accessibility by prepping, validating, and cleaning data to create useful self-serve analytics solutions.
What you'll bring
We are looking for you who has a genuine interest in creating value and impact through data. You will be the go-to person for expertise related to this area, therefore a positive attitude, good communication skills in English, and understanding of different perspectives combined with balancing stakeholders is important. This together with the willingness to continuously grow and gain context around our users and industry, will help improve the quality of your work.
Besides that, you are willing to take "hands-on" tasks and are good at planning your work accordingly. With your great experience combined with the ability to come up with new ideas and innovative thinking together with a problem-solving mindset, you will be able to bring this role to the necessary level. Also, we believe you are an engaged team player who value your own growth and self-development. Identifying ways to optimize your work comes natural to you together with showing commitment to your work and deliver in a timely manner.
You also have:
* Experience with SQL and aggregating unstructured data collected from multiple sources (experience with ETL processes and DBT or equivalent tools is considered a plus).
* Experience with data visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau or similar.
* Experience with Google Analytics or other web data collection tools.
* Experience with designing and analyzing A/B and multivariate tests is considered a plus.
* Experience with R/Python are considered a plus.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such. as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
