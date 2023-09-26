Senior Cost Engineer Chemical
We are a global team of cost engineers that deliver data-driven engineering design and development cost, product cost, and tooling cost to our project, product development, and purchasing teams - from the earliest concept phase through development phases to industrialization. We are a specialized group with representation at our main sites in Gothenburg, Lyon, Bangalore, Greensboro, and Curitiba - having expertise in the areas of Software / Hardware Engineering, Chemicals, Metallics, and EL/EE, which works collaboratively together to provide detailed, bottom-up costing. Our engineers are taking the next step in cutting-edge technology on our products, and we, as Cost engineers, are always looking for new developments and advancements within the industry.
About the role
Are you as passionate about analysing of manufacturing cost as we are? If so, we believe this role would fit you perfectly! As a Senior Cost Engineer, you will work not only with polymer processes as Injection moulding, blow moulding, thermoforming but also with materials like foams, fabrics, ceramics and so on., you will get the exciting opportunity to contribute with your technical skills at the forefront of technology. Product development and sourcing processes will keep your day busy. And with your analytical mind, you will dive deep into the overall financial constraints of in-depth manufacturing process steps to maintain the competitiveness of our vehicles. With your passion for finance, you will analyse the cost of Hardware components and systems for new truck projects. And don't worry - if you haven't worked with costing of manufacture processes before, you will learn all about it when joining us. In other words, you will soon become an expert on cost target settings and activity-based cost breakdowns on component and systems based on the applicable manufacturing process. Being a part of our team means being valued for who you are and what you do. Welcome to an interesting role with great people around you.
Additional responsibilities:
With your understanding of the process for the entire Tier 1 delivery unit and on the detailed BOM, you will calculate key complexity cost drivers. You will be responsible for the Hardware and tooling cost on components, and systems within the powertrain, chassis, cab interior/exterior. An additional competency is on polymer components and systems related to Battery and Fuel-Cell electrical vehicles. On an everyday basis, you will work with capturing the manufacturing process related to the Hardware and the tooling production - both technically and financially. You will also be responsible for understanding the overall sustainability requirements. Since you're a true team player, you will also interact with the internal stakeholders, and cross-functional peers to build up the manufacturing cost. As we said, this is a pretty exciting role, right?
Who are you?
You are a person who always seeks new opportunities to grow and share your knowledge with others. You want to stay on top with the latest state-of-the-art standards, and with your strong analytical skills and solution-oriented approach, you are good at working both independently and in a team. With your willingness to serve, you are a top-class communicator and like the idea of collaborating in an international environment. Because of your curiosity, you are happy that this role allows you to travel from time to time.
Required qualifications:
Specialist knowledge in at least one of the fields: Automotive fabrics, Acoustics components, Thermoplastics, Thermosets and/or Elastomers. Knowledge in other fields such as Tool manufacturing, Automation, assembly lines etc. are a merit.
Engineer / Experienced technician / Manufacturing engineer / maintenance with a background of lean experience in the automotive industry or in the supply chain.
A degree in Electronics/Mechanical engineering or an equivalent experience.
Knowledge on understanding of manufacturing economics and efficiency.
Desired skills:
Knowledge on state-of-the-art manufacturing processes.
Knowledge on costing of recycled and fossil free materials.
Knowledge on global manufacturing cost.
Strong analytical background and excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Experience on hardware / tool costing models and tools.
Why us?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry.
So, you want to apply?
If our spirit, adaptability and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
We look forward to your application!
For questions, please contact hiring manager:
Anders Borgersen, Global Manager Cost Engineering Chemical +46 765533257.
