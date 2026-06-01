Senior Control Systems Engineer
Pinetree AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-01
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pinetree AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Täby
, Botkyrka
, Jönköping
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OFFER
Net Insight is a pioneering technology company within media networks, resource optimization and time synchronization. Their Zyntai solution is used to distribute highly accurate time in critical 5G and network infrastructure — with nanosecond-level precision and without relying on GNSS.
We are now looking for a senior engineer with deep knowledge of automatic control, estimation, signal processing and mathematical modelling — combined with strong software engineering skills in modern C++ and Python.
This is not a general C++ role. It is a role for someone who wants to work close to the core algorithms, understand the underlying control problem, and turn advanced theory into robust production software.
You will join a highly technical team working with a modern product, senior colleagues and complex real-world engineering challenges.
Some of the benefits of working at Net Insight:
A world leader in media networks, resource optimization and synchronization technology
Work with advanced control algorithms in a real-world, large-scale product
A highly technical environment with modern tools and senior colleagues
Open and flat organization with strong teamwork and knowledge sharing
Family-friendly company with flexible working hours
Unusually low turnover and high employee satisfaction
THE PRODUCT AREA
Zyntai provides critical infrastructure, such as 5G base stations, with extremely accurate time synchronization. A Zyntai network consists of hundreds or thousands of TimeNodes that continuously exchange time information and measurements.
The system uses this data to estimate network and oscillator behavior and to control the local clock in each node. This requires advanced algorithms within control theory, estimation, filtering, signal processing and mathematical optimization.
The core challenge is to distribute time over complex networks with extremely high accuracy — without depending on GNSS.
For more info about the product, visit: https://netinsight.net/5g-sync
THE ROLE AND TEAMS
You will work in the team responsible for the core synchronization functionality in Zyntai. The team develops the algorithms and software used to process measurement data, estimate system behavior and control the oscillator in each TimeNode.
You will work with methods such as Kalman filtering, Model Predictive Control, PI/PID controllers, state estimation, signal processing and mathematical optimization.
Most implementation is done in modern C++ in the TimeNodes. Python is used for modelling, analysis, tooling, testing and development in Zyntai Director, Net Insight's Kubernetes-based orchestration system for managing TimeNodes.
You need to be comfortable moving between theory and implementation: from mathematical reasoning and control system design to production-quality software in a distributed system.
YOUR PROFILE
We are looking for a senior engineer who combines strong knowledge within control systems with the ability to build high-quality software.
You probably enjoy understanding the underlying system — not just the codebase. You like mathematical and algorithmic challenges, and you are comfortable discussing control loops, estimation, stability, filtering, optimization and real-world system behavior.
You do not need to have worked with time synchronization before, but you need strong experience from automatic control, applied mathematics, signal processing, robotics, cybernetics, telecom, industrial systems or similar areas.
You need to have:
Deep knowledge of automatic control, control theory or cybernetics
Practical experience from designing, analysing, tuning or implementing control algorithms
Strong mathematical foundation within estimation, filtering, optimization, statistics, signal processing or dynamic systems
Experience from methods such as Kalman filtering, MPC, PI/PID, observers, state estimation or system identification
Strong software engineering skills in modern C++, preferably C++20/23
Good Python skills
Experience from Linux-based development
Ability to turn complex algorithms into robust, maintainable production code
It is an advantage if you have experience from:
Time synchronization, PTP, NTP, SyncE or GNSS-independent systems
Distributed or networked systems
TCP/IP and network communication
Kubernetes or cloud-native systems
Real-time or near-real-time systems
Graph theory, statistics or mathematical optimization
Telecom, 5G, industrial systems or robotics
This role is a great fit if you want to work where mathematics, control systems and software engineering meet.
ABOUT NET INSIGHT Net Insight is a global leader in media networks, resource optimization, and streaming solutions. With more than 25 years of experience, Net Insight is a trusted and important partner and a leading force in the media tech industry in creating a better media experience. More than 500 world-class customers run mission-critical media services using Net Insight's solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide.
Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more info, visit https://netinsight.net/
ABOUT PINETREE
At Pinetree, we have a vision and mission to differentiate ourselves from the crowd and are Sweden's contenders in talent search and matching.
By working as an agency, the value to you as an employee is that we have a wide network of partner companies that we continuously ensure high-quality standards.
This recruitment is direct employment at Net Insight AB and all applications, questions, administration, and recruitment processes are managed by Pinetree AB. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7825245-2027288". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pinetree AB
(org.nr 559016-7044), https://jobs.pinetree.se
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Pinetree Jobbnummer
9938631