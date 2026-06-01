Laboratory Technician at Oatly
Oatly AB / Laborantjobb / Landskrona Visa alla laborantjobb i Landskrona
2026-06-01
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories.
We're determined on being part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO
As a Laboratory Technician, you work hands-on in the laboratory, performing daily analyses of products, packaging, media, and environmental samples.
You use your theoretical and practical laboratory experience to carry out accurate and reliable testing, contributing to the overall quality assurance process.
In your role, you interpret laboratory results and apply your judgement to assess outcomes, ensuring that results are meaningful and support informed decision-making. You also collaborate with key stakeholders such as process, filling, quality leaders and at times with global quality functions.
Here's the main elements of the role...
Sampling in the current production operation.
Analyzing samples (water filtration, microbiological plating, ATP, pH, dry matter, viscosity and texture measurement).
Interpret laboratory results from micro- and chemical analysis.
Reporting results into LIMS system.
Reacting to deviations generated by laboratory.
Updating instructions when needed.
Actively participate in site driven programs (focus areas) within Oatly Class program. Be a leading example of Oatly Guiding principles.
But, you know. These are just the things we can think of right now! This might be the job today, but tomorrow brings more change, so being light on your feet and willing to embrace the unknown is a verrrrrry big help.
In this role, you will report into our Laboratory Manager and the location for this role is Landskrona.
This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there...
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLE
We are looking for you who have at least 2 years of laboratory work – microbiological analysis.
Other key competencies & experiences:
B.D Biomedical analyst or similar.
Knowledge of laboratory equipment and safety procedures.
LIMS system.
Proficiency in both Swedish and English, verbal & writing.
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BEWe think your oatsomeness is built upon the following qualities:
You are a passionate advocate for sustainability who strives to create societal shifts and drive the plant-based revolution.
You have strong analytical skills and a keen attention to detail, ensuring accuracy and reliability in your work.
You manage your time effectively, prioritizing tasks to meet deadlines and maintain a smooth workflow.
You communicate clearly and confidently, adapting your message to different stakeholders when needed.
You are comfortable working both independently and as part of a team, knowing when to take ownership and when to collaborate.
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe you have a thirst for knowledge and are a result-driven person with high integrity. You thrive with a hands-on approach, even in times of rapid change. Your social competence allows you to work effectively both independently and collaboratively.
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply – if you're curious, check out this fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 15 June .
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Love Oatly XOXO
#LI-TA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7812282-2027266". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), https://careers.oatly.com
Företagsvägen 42 (visa karta
)
261 51 LANDSKRONA Jobbnummer
9938601