Senior Cloud Operations Engineer Overseas Infrastructure & Cloud Platform
Norvion Systems AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-08-04
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About Norvion Systems AB
Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company delivering advanced AI, robotics, embedded systems, and automotive engineering solutions across the Nordic region and Europe.
We work closely with leading industrial partners to support the development and deployment of next-generation technologies. Our engineering teams combine deep industry experience with a practical Nordic engineering culture focused on innovation, quality, and real-world impact.
To support our international engineering operations, we are looking for an experienced Senior Cloud Operations Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
If you have extensive experience in cloud infrastructure, platform operations, and supporting global engineering environments, we would love to hear from you.
About the Assignment
As a Senior Cloud Operations Engineer, you will be responsible for building and operating overseas cloud infrastructure, supporting international engineering teams, and ensuring the stability, security, and scalability of cloud platforms.
You will work closely with overseas IT infrastructure teams, participate in infrastructure planning and cloud architecture discussions, and support the delivery and operation of cloud resources across multiple regions.
Key Responsibilities
Build and maintain overseas cloud infrastructure services in collaboration with global IT infrastructure teams
Participate in infrastructure architecture design, business migration, and infrastructure review activities for overseas business systems
Promote infrastructure standards and best practices across international teams to achieve standardized management
Manage cloud resource provisioning, monitoring and alerting, automated deployment, data backup, and access control
Perform daily cloud operations, system maintenance, vulnerability remediation, and troubleshooting
Support overseas teams with resource planning, budgeting, manpower planning, and risk management in line with overall development plans
We Are Looking For
We are looking for engineers with strong experience in cloud infrastructure operations and international collaboration.
You should have:
Bachelor's degree or above in Computer Science, Information Security, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Telecommunications, or a related field
At least 5 years of experience in cloud operations using Alibaba Cloud, AWS, and Azure
Experience working with common cloud services and components
Fluent English and Chinese communication skills
Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to explain technical topics to management teams across different countries and cultures
Experience with Kubernetes and message queue technologies
Proficiency in Python and familiarity with mainstream programming languages such as Java and Python, together with related development frameworks
Experience with at least one relational database and one NoSQL database, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or Elasticsearch
Strong Linux administration skills and network troubleshooting capabilities
Willingness to travel regularly to overseas project locations
Advantageous Experience
The following experience will be considered a strong advantage:
International working experience
Experience working with European or North American teams
Assignment Details
📍 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
📅 Experience Required: Up to 5 years
Why Join Norvion?
Engineering Beyond Boundaries
At Norvion, engineers work on real industrial challenges involving advanced cloud platforms, AI, robotics, and intelligent systems.
Work With Experienced Engineers
Join a team with strong international engineering experience and collaborate with professionals across global teams.
Nordic Engineering Culture
We believe in:
Flat communication
Technical excellence
Individual ownership
Continuous learning
Sustainable work-life balance
Interested?
Please send your English CV to:
📧 hr@norviontech.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-03
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10022204