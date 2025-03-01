Senior Cloud Developer
We are seeking an experienced Senior Cloud Developer with a focus on AWS for an engaging assignment with long-term potential. In this role, you will join a dynamic team that is developing an open hybrid cloud platform, unlocking new opportunities in security, safety, operational efficiency, and business intelligence. The assignment is scheduled to start as soon as possible, with candidate evaluations conducted on an ongoing basis, and the role requires primarily on-site presence in Lund.
Responsibilities:
• Occasionally take on a Tech Lead role within the team.
• Work in an agile environment to develop an edge platform (the device-to-cloud agent) along with various cloud services.
• Enhance and build backend solutions for device management, including the development and maintenance of APIs.
• Analyze business use cases and technical requirements to design and implement robust cloud solutions tailored to specific needs.
Requirements:
• At least 10 years of experience as a Software Developer.
• Proven experience in complex projects, comfortable working through all stages-from design and implementation to troubleshooting.
• Strong team collaboration skills combined with an agile mindset and a solid understanding of DevOps practices.
• Extensive hands-on cloud experience, particularly with AWS, including managed Kubernetes clusters, cloud networking, security and monitoring, DNS, APIs, and Infrastructure as Code.
• Ability to make informed architectural choices and select appropriate cloud services and configurations based on project scenarios.
• Proficiency in programming with Go and Python.
• Experience with various technologies and tools such as SQLite, GraphQL, GIT, and working within a Linux development environment.
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
• Experience with cybersecurity is considered a valuable asset.
If you are passionate about cloud technologies and thrive in a dynamic, collaborative environment, we invite you to apply for this opportunity.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
