Senior Cell Design Engineer
Lyten Labs AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Senior Cell Design Engineer will play a key role in the cell development of the Li-S battery. You will be in charge of setting up and executing the long-term Cell development project reporting to director of Li S cell development.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Developing lithium-ion batteries for Energy Storage, Electric Vehicles, and other applications
Developing and Improvement basic cell system design for lithium-Sulfur battery
Evaluating the basic physical property and the fundamental performance of Electrode
Cell system design included support and managing the R&D Labs scale.
Process concept and investigate included support and managing the R&D Labs scale.
Leading cell development project in Li/S cell design team
Setting up the development strategy and DOEs
Technical lead for internal development with internal stakeholder.
Technical counter-part of customer and execution customer project.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
PhD or MSc in chemical engineering/Electrochemistry/chemistry/material science and engineering
More than 3 years experiences on the automotive business
More than 8 years of practical experience from Li-ion and Li-S battery cell development
Extensive experience on cell design and development of Li-ion and Li-S cells
Extensive experience on large-scale battery fabrication and validation
Experience on Li-ion and Li-S battery manufacturing and mass production
Working experience with OEM project for Li-ion and Li-S battery cell/module business
Extensive experience on managing the technical team for customer project
Strong background from technical culture and proven engineering excellence
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently. Passionate & purpose driven.
Personal success factors
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Leadership to lead development organization and ability to manage timeline and target
Strong managing skill to lead the team members for a technical and relationship matter
Achieve both customer sample milestone and requirement specification
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
Problem solving skills with appropriate tools Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885)
Linnégatan 18 (visa karta
)
114 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9825776