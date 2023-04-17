Senior Buyer Marketing
ValueOne is looking for a Senior Buyer of marketing services for a longer consultant assignment at a manufacturing company in Gothenburg. The assignment starts in May.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Market-leading occupational pension.
Generous health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
The role as Senior Buyer means that you will be responsible for procurement of marketing services that includes creative services, social media services, event management services and PR and media services.
Experience and competencies
The Senior Buyer we are looking for must have previous experience from a similar role and be used to work in projects with high pace. As purchaser you have experience from working on both operational and strategic level. High proficiency in English, oral as well as written, is mandatory. As a person you are solution oriented, self-sufficient and cooperative with excellent stakeholder management skills.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
