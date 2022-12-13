Senior Business Development Manager
Talent & Partner AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
We live in a world defined by technological innovation. This is opening up endless potential for value creation with technologies that have the ability to transform markets and business models, enable better customer experiences, improve efficiency and produce data that drives real-time insight to power your business.
We are a leading Nordic provider of cloud-based IT-services. With technical expertise and deep understanding of your business we help you drive digital transformation closing the gap between aspiration and implementation. Our promise is clear: We promise to always stay Beside, Behind and Before our customers.
We are now looking for the market 's best senior business development executives, individuals who can drive, develop and innovate exiting new business.
About the role:
You will lead the full sales cycle from lead to close.
Establish and develop relationships with senior executives and decision-makers.
Identify customer needs and collaborate with Iver teammates to ensure customer success and long-lasting partnerships.
You will initiate, negotiate, and close new and expansion contracts with customers.
You will collaborate and work with different members of selected account teams (Technical Account Managers, Services Delivery Managers, Operations et.c) to build and execute on strategic plans for customers.
Generating pipeline that leads to revenue and quota attainment.
Uncovering business initiatives and pain points to map Iver 's solutions across multiple lines of business.
Having a deep understanding of the way businesses operate, and the priorities that drive decisions from the C-level and below.
The profile we are looking for:
10+ years' experience of driving complex sales processes.
Experience from the IT-outsourcing business and deep understanding of the complexity and the breadth within our business.
Proficient in Swedish and English.
Experience in managing a pipeline and closing large contracts.
Excellent communication skills both with customers and within the organization.
Shown negotiation and closing skills.
Consistent track record of navigating within large and mid-market organizations.
Ability to develop senior level relationships quickly and efficient.
Experience of presenting to senior managers and the C-suite.
Individuals who have deep interest in business development and long-term relationships.
Profiles who understands the benefit of high customer satisfaction.
Experience from public sector and LOU.
