Senior Business Controller

Are you searching for your next challenge? Do you have a growth mind-set and want to accelerate your career? If yes, come JOIN US in Electrolux Group Business Control (GBC) and support the Electrolux profitable growth journey. Electrolux GBC aims to be the centre of excellence for financial planning and analysis by acting as a proactive business partner across Electrolux. We help the organization to make informed decisions by transforming data and information into business insights while driving collaboration and efficiency across the finance organization.
With high ambitions, and exposure to senior management we are looking for strong guardians to guide us. That makes this a big job on a truly international playing field, with all the freedom and scope you need to help realise your potential and our goals.
A REGULAR DAY AT WORK
As a Business Controller in Electrolux GBC, you are responsible for a part of Group Finance deliveries to Electrolux Board and Group Management. In a dynamic and fast-moving environment, the team acts as a financial advisor to Group Management by providing decision-making support, business intelligence and financial performance reporting. As a controller, you will analyse and interpret financial results and forecasts (P&L, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow), prepare monthly and quarterly management reporting while developing and improving analytical models and frameworks as well as be part of the Financial Planning Process for the Group. In addition, you will also participate and lead several financial process improvement projects.
YOU
Above all you have an intense drive, willingness to learn and exceptional business partnering skills!
Strategic - You define the agenda and execute it with strong independence.
Analytical - Strong eye for details, ability to interpret complex data and translating data into meaningful insights that drive.
Agile - You quickly understand and assess a situation and react confidently, making decisions where there is ambiguity.
Growth - You love to explore new ideas and drive continuous improvement, not only to do your best work but to develop your capabilities and acquire new skills.
Communicative - Whether face-to-face or on the phone, you can communicate plans and articulate your ideas with colleagues and customers at all levels.
Collaborative - You ask, and you listen, you take ideas onboard and work with your counterparts, taking everyone in the same direction while acting as a true business partner and challenger to Group Management and Business Areas.
Expert - You not only know your area of expertise, but you are also passionate about it and how it can enable and support people to work better and achieve more.
A problem-solver - You see a challenge as an opportunity, and you are not afraid of "rolling-up the sleeves" to get into the details of solving a problem
YOUR SKILLS INCLUDE
• Highly proactive and self-motivated with proven ability to lead and drive projects
• High level of business understanding and strong business acumen
• Excellent analytical skills and the ability to think strategically
• Team player with great social skills
• Tech savvy and strong ability and interest to use financial systems
• Excellence in MS-Office suite, specifically Excel (VBA is a strong plus)
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE
• Proven track record of controlling, financial analysis, corporate finance or management consulting.
• Academic degree in Finance, Business Administration or similar.
• 7+ years of business controlling experience.
• Fluent in English.
Please kindly send your application in English before January 8th.
