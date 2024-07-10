Senior Business Controller
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
At Vattenfall we exist to help all our customers to live fossil free! For this reason, Vattenfall is scaling up its European business for electric vehicle charging solutions - E-mobility. We are passionate about what we do, and want our customers to have an extraordinary experience when driving electric. Do you want to be part of our journey towards fossil freedom?
The Senior Business Controller position will support the Director and the department of Sales & Operation Sweden (S&O SE), within the Business Unit E-Mobility, with all business controlling tasks including reporting and plan-to-perform (business plan, forecast and KPIs follow-up) processes, financial analysis and decision making. Additionally, you will serve as a senior advisor towards the Business Unit Controller of E-Mobility in specific or over-arching Business Unit controlling topics including the overall financial governance and steering of Business Unit E-Mobility.
Your key responsibilities:
Responsible for all business controlling topics concerning E-Mobility departments in S&O SE including but not limited to:
Business plan and target setting process;
Forecast process;
KPI monitoring;
Monthly closing (including calculation of accruals);
Management reporting;
Maintain and develop the required financial models;
As senior advisor to Business Unit Controller you support, and challenge Business Unit controlling governance and run specific improvement initiatives or ad-hoc analysis.
As Senior Business Controller E-Mobility you report to the Director of Business Control E-Mobility who is also accountable for the overall controlling support for the business unit.
Key deliverables and activities:
As part of the business control responsibilities towards S&O SE you actively participate in their MT meetings, govern, maintain and execute management reporting, forecasting, business planning and actuals reporting (Finance Business Support function is responsible for accounting and record-to-report processes).
Support the Business Unit Controller by being a liaison between our business and compliance on related topics, risks, controls, audits, representation and mandates. Contribute to the development of plan-to-perform processes, management reporting and other finance topics via the business control team.
Deliver miscellaneous ad hoc decision support. Review business cases, participate and/or advise in special projects or tasks.
Qualifications
Ideal candidate has 5+ years of experience within Business controlling, Financial Analysis or Commercial project management.
Bachelor's and ideally Master's degree in Business administration, Finance, Economics or similar education.
Experience from utility business is a strong merit.
You are a team player and natural networker with experience from working in a challenging and high-paced business environment.
You have proven ability to establish trust and build relationships.
You have strong communication skills.
You are proactive, constructive and solution oriented.
You have high analytical skills with an eye for details.
You have strong excel and presentation skills, and preferably SAP experience.
Strong command of Swedish and English, both written and verbally.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna, Sweden.
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter as soon as possible, please do not wait until the last day. Applications will be handled continuously throughout the application period. Last day to apply is August 15th.
For more information about the position please contact hiring manager Sebastian Marklund, sebastian.marklund@vattenfall.com
. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact recruiter Elisabeth Hagman, elisabth.hagman@vattenfall.com
.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna), Mikael Mukka (SEKO) and Simon Salomonsson (Unionen). They can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard, +46 8 739 50 00,
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
