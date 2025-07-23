Senior Business Analyst
2025-07-23
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
We are now looking for a Senior Business Analyst to contribute to the business by providing (data) analysis, reporting and driving development initiatives to identify trends and develop improvements in processes and applications. Develop supporting tools, methods to ensure high quality of analysis documentation and data. Act as a role model in reducing risk and complexity, leading to cost efficiency and great customer experience.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Architecture & Design team.
What you'll be doing:
* Proactively initiates and plan deliveries and projects to develop products, processes and the systems in the organisation and the value chain
* As a role model, demonstrate a positive attitude to contribute to a good and constructive change working environment
* Identify, mitigate and take ownership and responsibility for risks to avoid non-compliance or negative customer experience
* Take ownership for the planning of other's and own deliveries and deliver concrete results, solution design to enable greater desired impact supporting the business objectives
* Effectively prioritise own work and support others in prioritisation in order to deliver the right level of service to customers and partners
* Demonstrate thorough understanding of the business but also technical landscape in a specific business domain as well as an analytical and data-driven approach to present information in an understandable way
* Drive the stakeholder management by communicating in a constructive way to support own organisation's strategic direction and to ensure alignment and conclusions on priorities, dependencies and risk diminishment
The role is based in Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Are an expert in analysing and applying expertise
* Are excellent in creating and innovating
* Have a professional level in planning and organising
* Have a pofessional level in presenting and communication information
Your experience and background:
* Business knowledge (Superior level)
* UX Design (Professional level)
* Master Degree
* English spoken and written (Professional level)
* Change management (Professional level)
* Understanding business requirements (Superior level)
* Agile (Professional level)
* Data analysis (Professional level)
* Problem solving (Superior level)
* Reporting tools
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 06/08/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Philip Gallagher.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
