Senior Business Analyst - Lending Transformation
2023-01-17
Are you passionate about requirement work and interested to be part of creating an effective system for the lending origination to better support our advisors in their daily work?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of our fantastic team with deep knowledge in the Lending processes
• Develop and maintain Swedbank 's credit origination systems
• Work, alongside other agile teams and business owners in our SAFe train
• Collaborate with business owners to understand the needs of our customers and advisors
• Align our agile teams in similar way of working and knowledge transfer
What is needed in this role:
• Long Experience in requirement work
• Experience working with Pega applications, preferrable with Business Architect certification
• Deep knowledge in process design work
• Understanding of Agile methods and SAFe
• Knowledge within the lending area
• Being a team player and role model for other Business analysts within the team
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of the Lending Transformation journey of Swedbank. We work against clear goals and prioritizations to be able to deliver the best to the business and our customers in an effective way. We are an international team of professionals, who enjoy having a good time at work, having fun at work contributes to a better balance between life at work and home". Linda von Stein, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 29.01.2023.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Linda von Stein, +46 70 943 83 06
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin, +46 8 5859 3748
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
