Senior Business Analyst - Jonsered
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a driven and proactive Senior IT Business Analyst with a primary focus on an international Construction Aftermarket business. In this role, you will be part of a global IT organization as well as a cross-divisional aftermarket capability team, working closely across multiple business units.
As a Senior IT Business Analyst within the global IT function, you will act as a key link between business needs and IT solutions, supporting strategic objectives and long-term growth. You will collaborate with stakeholders across the organization to improve efficiency and effectiveness by assessing the current state, defining the desired future state, and identifying gaps and improvement areas.
You will apply strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills to enhance business processes, systems, and outcomes. This includes using various methods such as workshops, interviews, observations, and analysis to gather, validate, and document business requirements.
Key responsibilities
Develop a deep understanding of the Construction Aftermarket business and its related IT systems and tools.
Actively contribute to a cross-divisional Aftermarket capability team, supporting group-wide harmonization initiatives.
Build and maintain strong relationships with key business stakeholders and internal IT colleagues.
Participate in pre-studies, projects, and change initiatives, documenting business objectives, user requirements, system documentation, and operational processes.
Lead high-level evaluations of strategic business initiatives, helping define scope, direction, and success criteria together with stakeholders.
Analyze data using appropriate tools and techniques, and clearly communicate insights through models, diagrams, and visualizations.
Evaluate solution alternatives based on feasibility, cost, and benefits, and recommend the most suitable options to meet business needs.
Support the development of business cases for IT investments.
Contribute to solution implementation, including development, testing, and deployment phases.
About youYou bring extensive knowledge of business processes and IT, with a strong ability to align digital solutions with Aftermarket business objectives. You are proficient in tools such as Excel, PowerPoint, Power BI, Visio, and similar applications.
You hold a degree in Computer Science (or equivalent) and have at least five years of experience as an IT Business Analyst (or similar role), combined with project management capabilities. Experience from an IT or business role within an Aftermarket environment is required.
You are analytical, structured, and self-driven, with strong problem-solving skills and high technical fluency. You communicate clearly, build networks easily, and bring curiosity and engagement to continuously improve business processes and outcomes.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2026-01-26
End Date: 2026-12-31
Application Deadline: 2026-12-31
Remote Work: 50%
Location: Jonsered
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7049304-1788478". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
Drottninggatan (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9683458