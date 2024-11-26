Senior Bid Engineer
2024-11-26
We are searching for a Senior Bid Engineer in Stockholm.
Work: 100%
Start: Immediate
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Manage technical work streams in a tender in accordance with the time schedule
In maintenance and material supply tenders, be responsible for delivering maintenance plan, bill of materials, direct maintenance cost model (project controlling version), risk and opportunity register based on the latest field data and support tender managers and tender teams.
Evaluate and define maintenance strategy together with tender team
Calculate bonus/penalty regimes and provide these to the tender team
Optimize and improve maintenance cost with regard to material and labor time
Challenge the manufacturing units in the development of vehicles and definition of the LCC (Life Cycle Cost)
Review and consolidate RAM(Reliability Availability Maintainability)/LCC data with maintenance project engineers and systems engineers.
Ensure feedback of experience and needs from the perspective of the maintenance projects
Promotes the use of latest maintenance technics and R&D developments (Condition Based Maintenance, Reliability Centered Maintenance).
Identify, propose and implement maintenance optimizations in existing projects.
Carry out risk analyses
Experience Profile:
Masters's degree in engineering or equivalent experience
Fluent English
2-3 years of experience in a technical role preferably Railways system/Application engineering
Knowledge of rolling stock equipment
Experience of LCC analysis
Proficient in the use of MS Office, SAP, BI/BO
