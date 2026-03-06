Senior Backend Developer - Loans PlatformTeam
Do you have a passion for backend brilliance? Great!
We're on the lookout for a Senior Backend Developer to join our Loans Platform Team. The team delivers solutions like web and app-based interfaces for applying for loans, managing the loan accounts, and the web interface for underwriters and sales persons.
The Loans Platform Team is currently transitioning to an AI-assisted development model, where AI handles the heavy lifting of writing code, freeing you to focus on architecture, problem-solving, and quality. You'll be guiding and reviewing AI-generated code rather than writing everything from scratch.
Sound like your kind of adventure? We have an open position in Malmö/Helsingborg! Get an idea of the role
As a Backend Developer at Resurs Bank, you will:
Collaborate within an agile product development team that prioritizes quality, rapid feedback, and delivering solutions that drive business value.
Take ownership of your work and continuously strive to enhance our products.
Be involved in the entire product development lifecycle, leveraging a diverse range of technologies including Java, Spring/Spring Boot, Kubernetes, AWS, Kafka and more.
On a personal level
We are looking for someone who enjoys a supportive and collaborative team environment that encourages personal growth and development. While taking ownership you make sure to continuously improve our products, delivering seamless and efficient web applications.
Therefore, we believe that you are:
Passionate about what you do.
A team player.
Constantly seeking to learn and improve.
Not afraid of change.
A senior developer with at least 5+ years of Backend Development experience.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, we are enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
