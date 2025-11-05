Senior Azure Cloud Developer
Axema Access Control AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-11-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axema Access Control AB i Stockholm
Build the future of smart access systems with us!
Axema Access Control is a Swedish tech company founded in 1992, specializing in innovative security and access control solutions. From our headquarters in Stockholm, we design and develop both hardware and software - including the well-known VAKA® system, which manages access control, intercom, digital displays, and booking systems for residential, commercial, and public buildings across Sweden.
In 2024, we launched VAKA® Online - a cloud-based platform built on Microsoft Azure that extends the VAKA system to the cloud. Now, we're continuing to expand and enhance that platform, and we're looking for an experienced Azure Cloud Developer to join our growing agile SCRUM team.
What you'll do
You'll be deeply involved in every part of the development lifecycle - from architecture and design to implementation, testing, and continuous improvement. You'll collaborate with skilled engineers to create secure, scalable, and user-friendly cloud solutions that connect thousands of doors and users every day.
What you'll bring
7+ years of professional experience building cloud-based applications in Azure using C#/.NET
A bachelor's degree in Computer science/Software engineering
Strong knowledge of Azure App Service, Azure Storage, Azure Functions, and Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Service Bus, Azure WebPub Sub, Azure Event Grid
Experience with event-driven architectures and software engineering best practices
A collaborative, humble mindset - you enjoy sharing knowledge and learning from others
Bonus: Experience with Blazor or modern .NET front-end frameworks and experience with Access Control Systems
Why join Axema?
Work with cutting-edge Azure technologies on a platform used by thousands of people every day
Join a tight-knit, skilled, and supportive development team
Help shape the evolution of VAKA® Online, part of Sweden's leading access control ecosystem
Enjoy a culture that values trust, balance, and innovation
If you're passionate about building reliable, scalable, and secure cloud solutions - and want to see your work make a real impact - we'd love to hear from you.
Apply today! Interviews are held on an ongoing basis.
Please send your CV and personal letter to Anders at work@axema.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-19
E-post: work@axema.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axema Access Control AB
(org.nr 556446-1472)
Byängsgränd 20 (visa karta
)
120 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9590612