Senior AWS Platform Engineer
Induconsult Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-11
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Role Summary
We are looking for a hands-on Senior AWS Platform Engineer to own and evolve the cloud platform used by our engineering teams in Lund.
This role is focused on shared platform ownership rather than ownership of a single backend module. You will work closely with module owners to make it easier, safer, and faster to build, deploy, monitor, and operate production systems on AWS, including event-driven backend services.
We currently use Kubernetes and GitOps-based deployment workflows and are migrating toward a more managed AWS platform. Our backend architecture is event-driven, with IoT-like flows built around events, queues, message brokers, and AWS services such as EventBridge. You will help shape the transition by improving deployment pipelines, infrastructure patterns, managed AWS services, observability, database operations, and backend-facing automation.
This is an individual contributor role for someone who combines deep AWS and DevOps experience with strong practical Python skills.
What you will do
You will own and improve the shared AWS platform capabilities that our backend teams and event-driven services rely on.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Designing, building, and operating AWS infrastructure used by production backend services.
• Driving the migration from existing Kubernetes and GitOps workflows toward managed AWS patterns.
• Improving CI/CD, deployment automation, release safety, and rollback workflows.
• Building and maintaining Infrastructure as Code, preferably using Terraform and/or AWS-native tooling.
• Supporting secure and reliable use of AWS services such as IAM, VPC, RDS, CloudWatch, EventBridge, SQS/SNS, SSM/Parameter Store, Secrets Manager, Lambda, ECS/EKS, ElastiCache/Redis, and related services.
• Supporting event-driven architecture patterns, including events, queues, pub/sub, message brokers, caching/Redis, and asynchronous service integration.
• Helping backend module owners with platform-related design decisions, event boundaries, production readiness, debugging, and operational improvements.
• Supporting managed database operations on AWS, including monitoring, access patterns, backups, restore readiness, performance, and migration support.
• Writing Python tooling, automation, and backend/platform code where it improves developer productivity, event-driven integrations, or operational quality.
• Improving observability, logging, metrics, alerting, and incident response practices, including visibility into asynchronous event flows, queues, failed messages, and cache behavior.
• Identifying and reducing manual, repetitive, or error-prone DevOps work through automation and AI-assisted workflows.
• Pushing back on fragile technical solutions and helping teams choose pragmatic, reliable alternatives.
This is not a ticket-based operations role. We are looking for someone who takes responsibility for platform outcomes and continuously improves the systems that other engineers depend on.
What we are looking for
You should already be comfortable working with production systems and taking ownership of cloud infrastructure, deployment workflows, and operational quality.
Must-have experience:
• Strong hands-on experience with AWS in production environments.
• Deep understanding of DevOps, platform engineering, CI/CD, event-driven systems, and infrastructure automation.
• Experience with Kubernetes and GitOps-based deployment workflows.
• Experience with event-driven or asynchronous backend systems using events, queues, pub/sub, message brokers, EventBridge, SQS/SNS, Redis/ElastiCache, or similar technologies.
• Experience migrating or modernizing infrastructure toward managed AWS services.
• Strong practical Python experience, either in backend development, event consumers/workers, platform tooling, automation, or internal developer tools.
• Experience with Infrastructure as Code, preferably Terraform.
• Good understanding of IAM, networking, secrets and configuration management, monitoring, caching, and secure access patterns.
• Experience supporting production systems through incidents, debugging, logs, metrics, retries, queue behavior, and operational improvements.
• Ability to work closely with backend engineers and help them make better platform and deployment decisions.
Important profile traits
• Treats platform engineering as a product for developers.
• Cares about production behavior, not only infrastructure correctness.
• Has strong judgment around reliability, security, cost, and developer experience.
• Can make local technical decisions independently.
• Is pragmatic and avoids over-engineering.
• Is comfortable being accountable for shared platform quality.
• Can explain trade-offs clearly to backend engineers and technical leads.
• Has embraced AI-assisted development and agentic workflows as practical engineering tools, while still applying strong review, testing, and security discipline.
AI-assisted engineering
DevOps work includes command-, configuration-, and settings-heavy tasks. We expect this person to be comfortable using modern AI-assisted development tools to reduce manual work, improve speed, and increase quality.
This could include using AI tools such as Claude Code to help draft or review Terraform, Kubernetes manifests, CI/CD pipelines, AWS configuration, Python tooling, runbooks, debugging workflows, and documentation.
We do not mean blindly trusting generated output. We are looking for someone who knows how to use AI tools responsibly: with review, tests, least-privilege access, clear auditability, and good engineering judgment.
Nice to have
• Experience with EKS, ECS, Lambda, EventBridge, SQS/SNS, API Gateway, ElastiCache/Redis, MSK/Kafka, or other AWS-native and event-driven runtime patterns.
• Experience with RDS operations, database migrations, PostgreSQL, or performance tuning.
• Experience with OpenTelemetry, Prometheus, Grafana, DataDog, or similar observability tooling.
• Experience with AWS cost optimization / FinOps.
• Experience with platform self-service, golden paths, internal developer platforms, or paved-road engineering.
• Experience in IoT-like event-driven systems, optimization, control systems, or data-intensive backend systems.
• AWS certifications or equivalent demonstrated experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10
E-post: johan.nilsson@inducon.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "AWS Platform Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Induconsult Sverige AB
(org.nr 559059-2126) Kontakt
Johan Nilsson johan.nilsson@inducon.se 0735340200 Jobbnummer
10000208