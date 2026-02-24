Senior Automation Engineer
2026-02-24
We're now looking for a passionate and driven Automation Engineer to join our Operations Engineering team in Uppsala and play a key role in shaping the future of manufacturing automation at Galderma. If you thrive in a GMP-regulated environment, enjoy solving complex technical challenges, and want to make a real impact on production performance and reliability - this is your opportunity.
At Galderma, we're not just offering a job - we're inviting you to be part of something bigger. As a global leader in dermatology, we combine purpose with innovation to improve the lives of millions.
About Galderma:
Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ - the skin - meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin, we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.
Job Description
As an Automation Engineer based in Uppsala, you will manage, plan, and oversee the implementation of engineering plans and programs related to operational automation systems and manufacturing lines. You will ensure that systems meet required safety, quality, compliance, and performance standards within a GMP-regulated environment.
In this role, you will develop and execute engineering plans, analyze trends and recurring issues in manufacturing automation systems, and provide robust, sustainable solutions that secure high system availability and optimized Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, represent Engineering in projects, and maintain strong relationships with internal stakeholders and external suppliers.
You will act as an individual contributor with recognized intermediate expertise in automation, working independently with moderate supervision while contributing to coordination across engineering and operational areas.
Key Responsibilities
In this position, you will play a central role in ensuring reliable and compliant automation systems that support our manufacturing operations. Your responsibilities include:
* Providing expert troubleshooting and maintenance support for existing automation systems, ensuring maximum uptime and system performance.
* Programming and configuring automation systems including PLCs, HMIs, SCADA platforms, and related control systems.
* Supporting the design and development of automation solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with site standards, project requirements, and engineering strategies.
* Implementing best practices to enhance system reliability, scalability, and Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE).
* Creating automation-related change controls and executing Computer System Validation (CSV) activities in accordance with GMP and Part 11 requirements.
* Investigating automation-related deviations, supporting root cause analysis (RCA/RCCA), and implementing corrective and preventive actions.
* Performing automation computer system support activities such as system backups, performance monitoring, and user/password administration.
* Providing technical support for automation control platforms and process information systems (e.g., data historians).
* Contributing to capital project execution and supporting machinery/system design activities.
* Ensuring all work is executed in compliance with GMP, internal policies, procedures, safety rules, and regulatory standards, including participation in internal and regulatory audits.
Key Requirements & Qualifications
We are looking for a technically skilled and solution-oriented professional who combines analytical thinking with hands-on capability in automated production environments.
* Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Control Engineering, Electronic Engineering, or equivalent experience.
* Minimum of 3 years' experience configuring and supporting automation systems, including PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA solutions.
* Experience working in a GMP-regulated environment and familiarity with Part 11 requirements, or experience from a similarly regulated industry.
* Experience with SCADA systems and related platforms such as Siemens, WinCC, iFix, Wonderware, and data historians.
* Experience in capital project execution and/or machinery or system design is considered an advantage.
* Professional level of English; Swedish is desirable.
* Solid understanding of project management processes and structured problem-solving methodologies.
Why Join Galderma in Uppsala?
Our site in Uppsala is Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics - home to over 800 professionals working across R&D, manufacturing, clinical development, and marketing, all under one roof. You'll be part of a multidisciplinary team where science meets application.
