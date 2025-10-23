Senior Asic Designer
2025-10-23
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Senior ASIC Designer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Senior ASIC Designer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight. Key Requirements:
8-15+ years of experience in ASIC/SoC design and development.
Demonstrated ownership of multiple ASIC projects from specification to tape-out and bring-up.
Proven leadership in defining and delivering system and chip architectures. Technical Expertise
RTL & Microarchitecture
Expert-level proficiency in Verilog/SystemVerilog for RTL design.
Solid experience developing microarchitecture specifications for complex subsystems.
Familiarity with clocking, resets, power domains, FSMs, pipelining, and parallelism. Verification & Simulation
Good understanding of functional verification methodologies (SystemVerilog, UVM).
Ability to collaborate with verification teams on test plans, assertions, and coverage.
Familiar with simulators (e.g., VCS, Questa, ModelSim). Synthesis & Static Timing Analysis
Hands-on experience with logic synthesis tools (Synopsys Design Compiler, Cadence Genus).
Skilled in timing constraint definition (SDC) and timing closure using PrimeTime.
Able to guide physical design teams on floorplanning, congestion, and timing paths. Architectural Design & System Integration
Ability to define and document chip-level architecture, including:
Block diagrams, interface protocols (AXI, PCIe, Ethernet, etc.).
Data and control flow, memory hierarchies, and DMA engines.
Power, performance, area (PPA) trade-off analysis.
Skilled in specification development: architectural specs, ICDs, design guides. Low Power & DFT
Knowledge of UPF/CPF, clock gating, power domains, DVFS.
Familiar with DFT techniques: scan chains, MBIST, boundary scan (useful for collaboration with DFT teams). Modeling & High-Level Design
Experience with performance modeling using Python, C/C++, SystemC.
Capability to run system-level simulations and evaluate architectural choices.
(Optional) Familiarity with High-Level Synthesis (HLS) flows. Scripting & Automation
Proficiency in Python, Perl, or Tcl for design and flow automation. Soft Skills & Leadership
Strong debugging and problem-solving skills across RTL, synthesis, and system levels.
Capable of leading cross-functional teams including design, verification, physical design, firmware, and software.
Experience mentoring junior engineers and reviewing their designs.
Excellent verbal and written communication for documenting specs and collaborating with stakeholders.
Bonus Qualifications
Knowledge of AI/ML accelerators, networking, or video processing pipelines.
Experience with multi-die (chiplet) integration, 2.5D/3D packaging.
Understanding of security architectures, encryption modules, or hardware IP protection.
Background in post-silicon validation, lab bring-up, or FPGA prototyping.
Exposure to embedded firmware/software, drivers, or hardware-software co-design.
We are primarily looking for someone who can work on-site in Stockholm in accordance with the client's office policy, which requires a minimum of three days per week at the office.
Candidates who can only work remotely within Sweden are also welcome to apply. Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at xxx@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9571528