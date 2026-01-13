Senior Application Developer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a global IT organization within the industrial sector, supporting the move from pilot to MVP for a Databricks-based data platform. The focus is to build and harden a data foundation: ingest priority sources, ensure high data quality, expose datasets via APIs to external partners, and operationalize security, monitoring and backups across two Azure subscriptions. You will work in a core team and collaborate with multiple workstreams and third parties.
Job DescriptionDesign, develop and maintain data ingestion flows and data pipelines in Databricks
Evaluate and improve data quality within the domain
Integrate new data sources needed for the platform
Set up and manage monitoring for pipelines and data flows
Implement and maintain security and backup routines across Azure subscriptions
RequirementsMore than 5 years of relevant experience in application/data development
Experience integrating external REST APIs
Hands-on experience building and maintaining big data pipelines in Databricks
Knowledge of setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines in Azure DevOps
Good working knowledge of Git version control
Strong Python skills with experience from multiple projects
Experience with Azure services
Familiarity with Infrastructure as Code, such as Terraform or Databricks asset bundles
Nice to haveExperience working in agile environments with evolving requirements
Experience creating and maintaining runbooks and technical documentation for operational use
