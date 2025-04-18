Senior Android Developer
2025-04-18
Join our developer team at Mendi - a dynamic neurotech startup based in Stockholm, Sweden, on a mission to redefine brain health on a global scale. At Mendi, we are at the forefront of creating a brain health platform that democratises access to brain training tools, making a significant impact on how cognitive wellness is approached.
We are seeking creative, innovative individuals like you to play a pivotal role in our journey. We celebrate professional growth and believe in nurturing an environment that encourages innovation and creativity. More than just offering employment, we give due importance to maintaining a work-life balance. With flexible working hours and remote work options, we aim to create a workspace that you'll love being a part of.
A career at Mendi is beyond just a job - it's an invitation to be part of a compelling mission that's poised to transform lives globally.
Job Description
We are currently seeking a Senior Android Developer to join our neurotechnology product team. This role calls for an innovative problem solver who can design and develop Android applications and subsequently integrate them with our back-end services. Working with different engineers and developers across the infrastructure, a collaborative mindset, awareness for sophisticated design, and a commitment to creating top-quality neurotechnology products is crucial.
Responsibilities
Convert designs and wireframes into high quality, scalable codes
Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Kotlin code
Ensure optimal performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application
Troubleshoot and debug to optimize performance
Maintain code quality through organization and automation
Skills
Deep Android Expertise: Mastery of the Android SDK across multiple OS versions, with a proven track record of building adaptive UIs that look great on any screen size.
Modern UI Frameworks: Hands-on experience with Jetpack Compose and Material Design, crafting fluid, touch-first interfaces that delight users.
Cross-Platform Code Sharing: Strong background in Kotlin Multiplatform, enabling you to share business logic and accelerate delivery across Android (and beyond).
Firebase & GCP Proficiency: Demonstrated success architecting and optimizing apps using Firestore, Cloud Messaging, Authentication, Cloud Functions and other Firebase products on Google Cloud Platform.
Serverless Architectures (Preferred): Experience building and deploying microservices or functions on platforms like Google Cloud Run, Render, AWS Lambda, etc.
API & Offline Strategy: Expert at consuming RESTful (and GraphQL) APIs, plus designing robust offline storage solutions (Room, DataStore) with Coroutines for smooth, responsive apps.
Performance & Benchmarking: A passion for profiling, tuning and benchmarking-whether it's UI rendering, memory footprint or network efficiency.
Sensor Integration: Experience leveraging device sensors (gyroscope, accelerometer, etc.) to build immersive, context-aware features.
Design-Driven Mindset: Deep understanding of Android's design principles and interface guidelines-able to translate wireframes and mockups into pixel-perfect implementations.
Open-Source Savvy: Familiar with the Android ecosystem's go-to libraries (Retrofit, Hilt, Coil, etc.) and ready to evaluate or contribute to OSS when it makes sense.
CI/CD & Version Control: Proficient with Git workflows and end-to-end CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab CI) to ship reliable releases.
Technical Translation: Skilled at dissecting business requirements and crafting clear technical specifications, estimates and roadmaps.
Bonus: Exposure to Unity for AR/VR or 2D/3D integrations.
What We Offer
Competitive salary and benefits package and stock options
Opportunity to work on challenging and impactful projects
Collaborative and supportive work environment
Chance to learn and grow your skills
Hybrid work
Country of residence
Stockholm, Sweden
If you love thinking out of the box and working in a stimulating, interactive environment, then we'd love to talk to you. Så ansöker du
