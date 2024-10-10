Senior Analytics Engineer
About Star Stable Entertainment
Once upon a time in 2011, the founders of Star Stable Entertainment had a vision. They wanted to create a game that could make a difference. Although half of gamers are girls and women, they were under-represented in the gaming industry, both as characters and creators. We dreamed of an epic online world where tween and teen girls could share an amazing experience. And we wanted to challenge how things were done in a male-dominated industry. Fast forward to today, and our dream has come true tenfold - Star Stable Online stands as one of the most popular MMORPGs globally! At our HQ on Södermalm, our 130 employees are thrilled to continue to welcome players to the island of Jorvik, with its breathtaking scenery, beautiful horses, and magical quests. It's wonderful to see that our dream resonates with so many players around the world, and we can't wait to share more stories and experiences with them!
Senior Analytics Engineer at Star Stable
Do you have a passion for data? An irresistible urge to collect, gather, store and harness its power, turning it into information that can be understood and acted on across the business? Then Star Stable needs you! We are now on the lookout for an Analytics Engineer who will have the passion to design, build, manage & develop our next generation data platform to support Star Stable Entertainment's vision as a data-informed business. If you are a light-hearted, structured and passionate data nerd who knows the ins and outs of what works in today's cloud data platforms, look no further!
We believe that you:
Have been a part of building new analytics data platforms before and have a vision for how to build Star Stable Entertainment's future analytics data infrastructure, data warehouse and data pipelines.
Have strong data modelling skills, specifically in DataVault2 and dimensional modelling.
Have experience with cloud platforms, preferably GCP.
Have 5+ years of work experience in a similar role.
Have a solid foundation in SQL and Python for data pipelines (ex. Pandas, PySpark).
Have prior experience in tools such as dbt.
Has experience working with Infrastructure as Code toolset, such as terraform/terragrunt.
Prefer test driven development and love to build automated solutions
Are fond of agile methodologies.
Are able to plan and prioritise your everyday work towards the team defined goals and objectives. Moreover you like to actively participate in deciding the strategic goals as part of the team.
Value input from others and understand that collaboration is what creates magic for us and our users.
Able to take ownership with a proactive mindset.
Love new technologies and ways of working and like to share your knowledge with the team.
What can we offer you?
A growing journey where you will have a lot of freedom in exploring new technology and ways of working.
A tight and friendly team that continuously experiments and learns. If you like sharing ideas and learnings with colleagues both within and outside of your field, this is the role for you.
A pretty sweet mission. We are developing the world's best horse-riding game for girls and we take that vision very seriously. We strive to hit that mark every single day.
30 vacation days (+ 3 additional squeeze days).
A pension and insurance plan that mimics ITP1.
Parental pay top up to 90%.
Health allowance at 5000 SEK per year.
Hybrid working model, which allows you to combine the best of "working from home", and being together with the team at our cosy new office located in the middle of Södermalm (Magnus Ladulåsgata 65) GameDev cluster.
18% discount at SATS gym and company workout classes
A dog room at the office! You are able to bring your four-legged friend to join the fun!
Eager to revolutionise Star Stable Entertainment into a world-class data-driven organisation? Reach out and apply! We would love to hear from you! Ersättning
