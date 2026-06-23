Senior AI Solution Engineer
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-23
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Company description:
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Your future team
You will join the Data Science team composed of 35+ Data scientists and Machine Learning Engineers. You will work in an international environment, collaborating with colleagues across disciplines to deliver end-to-end data and AI products used globally.
You will report to the Chapter Lead France or Sweden (depends one where you'll be located).
The AI Solution Engineer position will be located in Lyon or in Gothenburg and we are looking for several profiles in both locations. All positions are permanent contract in both locations.
What you will do
At Volvo Group Digital Technology & Operations (DTO), you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. In this role, you will enable the engineering of production-grade machine learning solutions, from understanding real business needs to industrializing, operating, and continuously improving ML and AI products at scale.
You will collaborate with international stakeholders and product teams across Volvo Group domains, and take ownership of key technical decisions, architecture, and lifecycle management, including CI/CD, service deployment, orchestration, containerization, MLOps and model serving, while ensuring solutions align with security, governance, and regulatory requirements.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
Essential requirements • Strong programming skills with Python• Hands-on experience with cloud engineering and platforms such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud• Solid experience with containerization and orchestration tools (e.g. Docker, Podman, Terraform)• Strong experience with CI/CD (e.g. Azure Pipelines, Github Actions), deployment strategies, and git branching practices.• Strong understanding of data science, machine learning and AI, including mathematical statistics• Experience with microservices architecture and API development
Nice to have• Master key aspects of data science, machine learning and AI, including mathematical statistics• Deep experience with LLMs, including retrieval, prompt engineering, evaluation, safety and cost performance tuning• Experience delivering ML and AI in regulated environments with governance and audit requirements• Domain experience with vehicle data, diagnostics, telematics, or quality and warranty analytics• Leadership experience such as owning ML products end to end, mentoring, or leading practitioner communities
What's in it for you?We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:• A role where you can create measurable impact through Data and AI, including contributions to sustainability goals• A collaborative, international community with 900+ data colleagues across seven countries• Strong opportunities to grow through global, cross-functional work and end-to-end product ownership• A culture that values openness, diversity in expertise and perspective, and co-creation
Ready for the next move?If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Swedish Union representatives:• Akademikerna – Mikael Johansson, +46 73 902 34 30• Unionen – Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 322 45 75• Ledarna – Carina Sachade, +46 73 902 40 83
Last application date: 01 August 2026
We review applications and interview candidates on a rolling basis, so do not wait to apply. Please note that, due to the summer holiday period, our recruitment process may take a little longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as possible.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. In some countries and specific positions, background checks may be required, in accordance with local laws and regulations. If this is applicable to the role you have applied for, you will be informed.
Who we are and what we believe inWe are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment. Volvo Group Digital Technology & Operations (DTO) is a new division established to integrate the capabilities of VG Digital & IT and VG Connected Solutions to accelerate the digital transformation in Volvo Group. The organizational set up is structured around domains, digital products with functions for digital excellence to deliver outstanding customer experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "32997-44265566". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9974999