Senior Account Executive
2025-04-04
Are you a driven and passionate sales professional eager to make a tangible impact? We're looking for an experienced Account Executive to join our team and drive growth across key markets. In this pivotal role, you will drive revenue, build strategic relationships, and position Eliq's solutions with clients in the utility industry. If you're excited about our mission to make sense of the world's energy data, this is your chance to make a difference and be a part of our growth journey.
This role in our team
This is no ordinary role; to grow our presence within Europe, we are looking for a passionate, dynamic B2B Account Executive to accelerate growth in key markets. You'll be responsible for:
Achieving revenue targets and closing deals by aligning Eliq 's products with the needs of Enterprise target companies in the utilities industry. Structuring and negotiating mutually beneficial deals with prospects/customers
Continuously prospecting to maintain a strong pipeline
Building long-term, trusted relationships with key customers
Sharing learnings gained in the field with internal GTM stakeholders
Suggesting process improvements or doubling-downs that will maximize sales performance
Who you are:
You want to be able to make an impact and not have your ideas filtered through multiple layers of bureaucracy
4+ years of experience in enterprise SaaS sales in a tech company
Able to close large, complex deals using a consultative, value-based approach
Builder of strong relationships with business and tech decision makers
Excellent English communication skills (Any other language at a business level is of great value).
Willingness to relocate if outside of Sweden.
About Eliq:
Eliq is a leading company in the energy insights space , serving 30+ utilities across 13 European markets. Founded in 2015, Eliq is a VC-backed business with approximately 40 employees. We are dedicated to improving the way energy is used by making sense of the world's energy data, enabling businesses to build digital energy products and users to avoid energy wastage. Join us in fast-tracking the planet's transition to net zero.
Why join us?
Be part of a company with big ambitions and the opportunity to directly influence its growth trajectory.
Attractive OTE package with basic salary and paid holidays.
Work in an international setting and contribute to impactful solutions in the energy industry.
Please apply with your CV and cover letter in English.
