Security Manager - Operational Security
2025-07-24
About the Opportunity
Join Ericsson as a Security Specialist managing and delivering security requirements in Sweden, primarily based in Stockholm. You will act as the local security manager, collaborate with local management and teams, and represent security in forums and projects. This role reports to the Head of Unit/Sub-Unit and involves both operational delivery and strategic input.
What You Will Do
• Handle local security incidents, investigations, and support requests.
• Manage local security suppliers and oversee local security activities aligned with the unit's tactical plan.
• Plan and security oversight at events and participate in Crisis Management activities.
• Support user and traveller security recommendations.
• Promote security awareness within locations.
• Continuously update your expertise and contribute data-driven insights for decision making.
• Ensure compliance with security frameworks and organizational policies.
The Skills You Bring
• Proactive, solution-oriented mindset with the ability to drive security improvements.
• Ability to manage stakeholders and third-party security suppliers.
• Experience in operational security delivery.
• Strong understanding of relevant security domains and business impact.
• Knowledge of Security Laws, Regulations, Risk Management, and Information Security Management Systems.
• Familiarity with enterprise security, audits, governance, and compliance.
• Good communication and structured writing skills.
